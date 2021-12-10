A normally fractious U.S. House of Representatives voted 423-3 Wednesday night to provide money for more research and better access to experimental treatments for patients with ALS.
“The Act for ALS is the most popular bill in the United States House of Representatives,” said U.S. Rep. Anna Georges Eshoo, a Democrat whose district is based in California’s Silicon Valley. “This is a transformational bill.”
For reasons unknown, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, causes nerve cells to break down and reduces the functioning of the muscles they supply. The disease is incurable and the treatment is to reduce discomfort.
While some forms of disease allow the patient to live for years – theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking lived to the age of 76 – most die within three years of diagnosis after their diaphragm or other muscles for breathing fail.
The Act for ALS, or the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act, would make $100 million available each fiscal year during 2022-2026 to fund: access to investigational treatments for ALS patients who can’t participate in clinical trials; accelerate neurodegenerative diseases and therapies through public-private partnerships; increase grants for research and development on treatments; and establish a Health and Human Services Collaborative for Rare Neurodegenerative Diseases, jointly led by the Food & Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health as the first federal entity explicitly charged with the responsibility to speed the development and approval of therapies for rare neurodegenerative diseases.
The bill was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, and 331 representatives signed on as co-sponsors, including all six of Louisiana’s congressmen.
“I am proud to be a cosponsor of Act for ALS, and am honored to work with Steve Gleason, who also championed this bill as part of his tireless work to ensure people battling ALS have more opportunities when seeking treatment, cures, and independence to live their lives to the fullest. That’s exactly what this legislation does by advancing key research and advancing treatments, and this is a huge step forward to improve lives and inspire others to never give up,” said House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.
Gleason, a former New Orleans Saints footballer whose blocked punt is one of the team’s most memorable highlights, was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. He since has become a leading advocate for more research. His “ice bucket challenge” raised awareness and millions of dollars for research.
“When I was diagnosed with ALS, there were few trials and options available to me. That is still true today and for the majority of people diagnosed with ALS,” Gleason said in a prepared statement distributed by Scalise. “The ACT for ALS will help break down many of those barriers to trials and potential treatments for people living with the disease.”
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, who represents the Hill Country in Texas, was one of the three Republicans who voted against the measure. He said in a statement he supported increased access and research for ALS patients but “this was a new $500 million over 5 years that was not paid for.”
The legislation now goes to the U.S. Senate, where it has 40 co-sponsors in the Senate and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.