U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will announce Monday whether he plans to run for governor next year -- pushing his deadline back off of his initial Saturday cutoff.
Preston Robinson, Kennedy's campaign spokesman, confirmed to The Advocate that the decision will come down on Monday.
Kennedy had alluded to the new timeline Wednesday night during an appearance on Fox News in which he said he would make an announcement "by Monday."
Kennedy, 67, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2017 after serving for several years as state treasurer.
The only Republican who has announced a challenge to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the 2019 governor's race is Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.
