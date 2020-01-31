Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, declined Friday to overturn his decision for awarding a $5 million contract as part of efforts to build a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

Wilson's choice was appealed by AECOM Technical Services Inc., which got the highest score on the technical survey.

The secretary awarded the contract to the third-place finisher -- Atlas Technical Consultants LLC.

Officials of AECOM appealed Wilson's decision and a hearing took place on Jan. 21.

In his written decision, the secretary noted that technical scores are not the only factor in choosing a firm.

He said the views of regional leaders and members of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District, which is leading efforts to finance a new bridge, were also taken into consideration.

"I believe the integrity and trust in our process is evident by the fact that only three selections have been appealed in over four years of billions of dollars in selections," Wilson wrote.

He said that, "after careful consideration, the arguments of the appellant do not warrant the reversal of the selection."

Atlas is owned by Bernhard Capital Partners, which is owned by bridge proponent Jim Bernhard.

The scores were AECOM, 74.01; Michael Baker International, 72.59 and Atlas, 61.98.

One of the 10 subcontractors on the Atlas contract is FIGG Bridge Engineers, a Tallahassee, Fla. firm involved in construction of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed onto a Miami highway in 2018.

Wilson noted earlier that FIGG's role will be planning, not construction.

AECOM officials could not be reached immediately.

A new bridge would cost at least $1 billion.

Wilson said earlier this week that, even if funds were in place to launch the project, it would be about four years for the state to finish its site selection and environmental review.

