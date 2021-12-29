Louisiana's maximum weekly unemployment benefit is set to go up by 11% Saturday, the first increase in more than a decade and one that stems from a deal that sparked a lawsuit.

The new rules mean the maximum weekly rate will be $275 for those who qualify, a hike of $28.

"We have one of the lowest benefit amounts in the country and it's been more than 10 years since we've raised the amount of money people can collect," Ava Cates, secretary for the Louisiana Workforce Commission, said in a statement Wednesday.

"In that time, the cost of everything from gas to groceries has gone up," Cates noted.

"This raise in benefits has bene a long time coming for folks in Louisiana."

The boost will apply to those who file a claim on or after Sunday.

A potential complication is the fact that the first Sunday in every calendar quarter marks a change in the period of time used to determine eligibility for unemployment benefits based on wages.

The commission's system will prompt some applicants to file a new claim Sunday or during a future quarter change to see if they qualify for benefits based on the new base period's wages.

That bill that paved the way for the higher benefits won approval on June 10 during the final moments of the 2021 regular legislative session.

It cleared the Senate 32-5 and the House 74-27.

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the $28 weekly benefit hike in exchange for Democrat Edwards agreeing to pull out of the federal government's $300 weekly supplemental benefit by the end of July -- five weeks before the scheduled expiration time.

Business groups and other critics said the federal payment, on top of the state benefit, discouraged residents from hunting for jobs.

Others said the extra aid was justified during the coronavirus pandemic and that the end of the federal aid on Sept. 6 failed to spark any dash for jobs.

A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Edwards' decision to stop the $300 per week federal payments.

On Aug. 11 Judge Timothy Kelly of the 19th Judicial District rejected a request for a preliminary injunction that would have ordered the state to resume participation in several federal pandemic unemployment programs.

Wendy Manard, a New Orleans attorney who represents plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said Wednesday an appeal hearing on that ruling is set for Jan. 18 at the Louisiana Court of Appeal, First Circuit.

A full trial on the issue is set for Jan. 20-21 in Kelley's courtroom.

Edwards' decision to end the federal benefits five weeks early affected about 150,000 residents.

He noted earlier this year that Louisiana's weekly benefit was unchanged for years.

"Everything is a tradeoff," said Edwards, a former House member.

The lawsuit, which is similar to those filed in other states, claims the governor violated state unemployment laws that compel state officials to secure available federal unemployment compensation for their jobless residents.

Manard said she is confident the Biden administration would go along with the retroactive payments if her side wins in court.

She said a veteran Louisiana economist has said those payments could total $220 million.

"It would help Louisiana business owners just as much as it would the recipients of the unemployment benefits," Manard said.