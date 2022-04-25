Cedric Richmond, who represented New Orleans in Congress for a decade, is resigning as one of President Joe Biden’s senior advisers to become a Democratic Party strategist, a source familiar with his plans said Monday.
Richmond has spent the past 15 months as director of the White House’s Office of Public Engagement, serving as a liaison between the president and outside interest groups.
He got the job after serving as a co-chairman of Biden’s presidential campaign.
To take the White House position, Richmond had to give up his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which he held for 10 years. By then, he had chaired the Congressional Black Caucus and gained a position on the powerful Ways and Means Committee.
Leaving Congress for the White House was "one of the hardest decisions I've made in my life," Richmond told this newspaper in November 2020. He said the new position would give him more influence to help Louisiana and the country.
"When you talk about the needs of Louisiana, you want someone in the West Wing," Richmond said.
Democrat Troy Carter was elected in April last year to replace Richmond.
Check back for an update.