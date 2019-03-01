U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise has said repeatedly that he doesn't want to run for governor this year, but that hasn't stopped speculation — and perhaps some wishful thinking — that he will change his mind.
"There have been people who have asked me to run for a while," Scalise told Politico late Thursday afternoon. "What I’ve told them is I appreciate their interest, but I have a job that I really enjoy."
Scalise, who is the longest-serving member of the state's current congressional delegation and highest ranking member, first put to bed talk last June that he might run, when he said there was “no way” he’d enter the race, but rumors have persisted, prompting him to repeatedly confirm that he will not run.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a first-term Democrat, is seeking re-election. Two Republicans have formally entered the race, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.
In addition to Scalise, Republicans U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Madisonville and Attorney General Jeff Landry of St. Martinville have said they also will not run for governor.
The election is Oct. 12. A Nov. 16 runoff will take place if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary.
In addition to Rispone and Abraham, other candidates could enter the race before the August qualifying deadline.