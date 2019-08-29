Today in The Rundown: The latest on the governor's race; remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco; more oddities in the New Orleans drainage system; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 44
Days until runoff: 79
Days until inauguration: 117
The News
Governor's race: Each of the three candidates for governor is making a last-minute push this week to show a large amount of cash on hand when the next campaign finance reports are filed. http://bit.ly/328V5Bi
More on the governor's race: A new independent poll on the race presents a mixed bag for Gov. John Bel Edwards' re-election bid. http://bit.ly/32eBtvs
Judiciary: How Louisiana taxpayers wound up reimbursing Judge Jeff Hughes $100,000 after investigations http://bit.ly/2HyJVOx
Congress: Two top aides to U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise are running for office in Louisiana this fall and will leave his staff if successfully elected. http://bit.ly/2HyVmWl
New Orleans: After finding a car that may have been in the drainage system since Hurricane Katrina, the S&WB found more car parts, a sofa and lots of other junk in the Lafitte Canal. http://bit.ly/2HvoeP6
ICYMI: Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco sent off with funeral Mass in Lafayette and burial in Grand Coteau http://bit.ly/2HxDlI9
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Public Recreation Access Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
- Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding meets at 11 a.m. in Room 1.
- Broadband High-Speed Internet Service Task Force meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.
- Occupational Licensing Review Commission meets at 2 p.m. in Room 3.
Governor's schedule
- 10 a.m. Economic Development Announcement at Port of Lake Providence.
- 11:30 a.m. School Safety Initiative Launch at Neville High School in Monroe.
Tweet beat
.@SteveScalise got his hands on the elusive @PopeyesChicken sandwich for an official taste test. @BobbyJindal, who represented Scalise’s district before Scalise and before becoming governor, tweeted yesterday that he wasn’t able to get one. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/EOxFHtlnfV— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 28, 2019
. @CABLorg sent candidate surveys to the men running for governor. @DocAbraham and @JohnBelforLA responded. Their responses are posted online: https://t.co/YtkckCQA0s. No response provided by @EddieRispone, apparently. #lagov #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) August 28, 2019
Y'all, please welcome my new partner-in-crime over in City Hall @BlakePater by giving him a follow!— Terry L Jones (@tjonesreporter) August 27, 2019
New magnolia tree planted on the grounds of the Governor’s mansion in memory of former Gov Blanco. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fbnldi2daf— Kim Hunter Reed (@KimHunterReed) August 26, 2019
Conservative talk radio host Moon Griffon tore into Republican members of the Congressional delegation on his show today, arguing that they aren't doing enough to try to defeat @JohnBelforLA this fall: https://t.co/s9DzIPp1HN #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 26, 2019
This came after former state Rep. Jane Smith complained during Moon Griffon show today that she didn't think that Cassidy was forceful enough when asked about gov's race during Louisiana Republican Women's meeting Tuesday night. #lalege #lagov #lasen https://t.co/vqtaLfwJUo— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 28, 2019
I am so inspired by the moving seminar/lecture I lead with students at @SouthernU_BR this morning. We talked race, budget, taxes, and @InvestLouisiana. They are motivated to fight for change and I am right there with them. We will #PutPeopleFirst #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/6RjqfaaSXD— Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 28, 2019
