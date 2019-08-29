Capitol file

Today in The Rundown: The latest on the governor's race; remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco; more oddities in the New Orleans drainage system; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 44

Days until runoff: 79

Days until inauguration: 117

The News

Governor's race: Each of the three candidates for governor is making a last-minute push this week to show a large amount of cash on hand when the next campaign finance reports are filed. http://bit.ly/328V5Bi

More on the governor's race: A new independent poll on the race presents a mixed bag for Gov. John Bel Edwards' re-election bid. http://bit.ly/32eBtvs

Judiciary: How Louisiana taxpayers wound up reimbursing Judge Jeff Hughes $100,000 after investigations http://bit.ly/2HyJVOx

Congress: Two top aides to U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise are running for office in Louisiana this fall and will leave his staff if successfully elected. http://bit.ly/2HyVmWl

New Orleans: After finding a car that may have been in the drainage system since Hurricane Katrina, the S&WB found more car parts, a sofa and lots of other junk in the Lafitte Canal. http://bit.ly/2HvoeP6

ICYMI: Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco sent off with funeral Mass in Lafayette and burial in Grand Coteau http://bit.ly/2HxDlI9

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Public Recreation Access Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding meets at 11 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Broadband High-Speed Internet Service Task Force meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.
  • Occupational Licensing Review Commission meets at 2 p.m. in Room 3.

Governor's schedule

  • 10 a.m. Economic Development Announcement at Port of Lake Providence.
  • 11:30 a.m. School Safety Initiative Launch at Neville High School in Monroe.

Tweet beat

