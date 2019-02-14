The state Department of Transportation and Development has approved a $13.6 million contract that will help finance work on Pecue Lane.

The roughly $60 million project includes widening Pecue between Airline Highway and Perkins Road, replacing the Pecue Lane bridge and creating an interchange with Interstate 10.

The contract approved Wednesday will help pay for the bridge and interchange work, said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

The work is being paid for with a portion of $80 million in federal funds that Louisiana picked up when other states failed to use it.

It includes construction of walls on both sides of Interstate 10 and replacing the current two-lane bridge with two, multi-lane bridges.

Construction will take about 14-18 months, said Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for DOTD.

The upgrade will start in about three months, he said.

Other work will be done with some of the proceeds of the half-cent sales tax increase that voters in East Baton Rouge Parish approved in December.

The aim of the project is to improve north-south traffic, trim interstate traffic and make it easier to get to Woman's Hospital on Airline.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 cars and trucks use Pecue Lane daily.

The upgrade has been talked about for more than a quarter of a century.

"We are breaking it up into phases or pieces to get the ball rolling and keep progress moving," Wilson said "We can't stop."

The project was one of 24 approved by the state totaling $58 million.