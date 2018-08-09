Gov. John Bel Edwards has invited President Donald Trump to Louisiana to tour the State Penitentiary at Angola and see ongoing efforts to overhaul the state's criminal justice system.

"I believe you will gain a great deal of insight by visiting Louisiana State Penitentiary and I look forward to welcoming you to Louisiana on behalf of the people I serve," Edwards wrote in a letter hand delivered to Trump during a prison reform meeting Thursday in New Jersey.

A White House spokesman confirmed receipt of the invitation but said nothing has been scheduled yet.

Despite facing criticism from some Republicans in the state on the issue, Edwards was among a handful of governors to meet with Trump to discuss prison reform efforts in their states.

Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, was the only Democrat invited to the event held at Trump's private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"My administration feels very, very strongly about it," Trump said of efforts to overhaul criminal justice nationally with a focus on reentry. "These are people who have really worked hard on prison reform."

Shortly after taking office and with bipartisan support, Edwards spearheaded a package of reforms in Louisiana to change criminal sentencing and enhance reentry programs. He has held multiple meetings with the Trump administration on the topic.

"We're excited about what we are doing," Edwards told Trump during a portion of the roundtable discussion that was open to the media. "For the first time in 20 years I can tell you Louisiana doesn't have the highest incarceration rate in the nation."

Trump responded by saying that was good news and asking which state now leads the nation in incarceration, a distinction Louisiana handed off to Oklahoma earlier this year after the criminal justice overhaul went into effect.

Under the Louisiana overhaul, sentences can be shortened more rapidly for nonviolent, non-sex-crime offenders who receive credit for good behavior. The first wave of nearly 2,000 early releases took place on Nov. 1, 2017.

In the months since, the state has saved $12.2 million on incarceration, and 70 percent of that money is going back into programs to reduce recidivism and to support crime victims, the state Department of Corrections estimates.

Others who attended the meeting included Govs. Matt Bevin of Kentucky, Phil Bryant of Mississippi, Nathan Deal of Georgia and Doug Burgum of North Dakota; Attorneys General Ken Paxton of Texas and Pam Bondi of Florida; and key members of the Trump administration, including Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and top advisers Jared Kushner and Kellyanne Conway.

"I look at guys like John Bel Edwards in Louisiana — represents a different party than I do in Kentucky, in terms of our political affiliation, but this is something that we're very much of like mind on," Bevin said during the discussion. "And I think this transcends anything political."

But Edwards has faced intense criticism from Louisiana's Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who have questioned the implementation of the overhaul effort and whether it is threatening public safety.

Just before Edwards' meeting with Trump, Kennedy sent a letter to the White House describing Louisiana's efforts as "failed" because of re-arrests of some inmates who were released early.

"As you prepare to hold meetings on prison and sentencing reform, I wanted to share a cautionary tale from my home state of Louisiana," Kennedy wrote in a letter addressed to the president. "People are being killed because of the so-called criminal justice reforms that were put in place."

At least two of the people who were released from prison early under Louisiana's criminal justice overhaul have been re-arrested and accused of murder, officials acknowledged last week. District attorneys estimate that hundreds more have been re-arrested since their release.

Trump did not mention Kennedy's letter during the rhapsodic public portion of the meeting. There were no questions taken from the media.

Perry, who led similar efforts when he served as governor of Texas, said some questioned whether the effort there at the time would be seen as soft on crime.

"I like to say we were smart on crime in Texas because we put these programs into place," Perry said. "And so, Texans now really understand if we shut down eight prisons, saving some three-plus billion dollars a year in prison costs, and conservatives look at that now and go, 'That was smart on crime.'"

"These governors, every one of them are courageous," he added.

Trump and others in the room discussed the need to enhance job and skills training programs in prisons to prepare people to be productive citizens when they get out.

"Our first duty is to our citizens, including those who have taken the wrong path but are seeking redemption and a new beginning," Trump said. "That's people that have been in prison, and they come out and they're having a hard time."

Edwards noted Louisiana's effort to reinvest savings from decreasing the prison population into programs to prepare prisoners for their release and programs for crime victims — news the president called "good."

"When someone leaves prison, the best that could happen for them is for them to find a job," Acosta said. "The best that can happen for society is for them to find a job and start contributing to society, rather than go back to the old ways of crime."