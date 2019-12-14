WASHINGTON — Congress is heading into its final week of 2019 with a laundry list of tasks to try to complete before the holiday break.
Some issues — like federal spending, which expires Friday — must be addressed before lawmakers leave town. Others — like a major trade deal that's been in the works for the past year — will likely get pushed back to 2020, as the ongoing impeachment saga continues to dominate Capitol Hill.
“There’s a lot of really good things that we could be getting done, that we’re not because of (impeachment),” said U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson. “There’s a cost to the country for what they’re doing.”
But both the House and Senate have set ambitious schedules for the week.
House and Senate leaders announced that a tentative $1.37 trillion budget deal has been hashed out to avoid a government shutdown at midnight Friday. The proposal, spread over 12 individual bills — the specifics of which have not yet been unveiled — will likely come up on the House floor early in the week before heading to the Senate for final agreement.
On Wednesday, the House passed a $738 billion military budget bill that will give troops a pay raise and allow the president to create a new "Space Force" service branch. It's now on the Senate calendar to finalize.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, known as USMCA, is on the House agenda for the week.
The trade pact has been a top priority for the Trump administration, but it stalled in the House for several months amid Democrats’ concerns over labor and environmental issues. The Trump administration and House Democrats announced they had reached an agreement Tuesday, setting the stage for it to come to the House floor.
Louisiana's critical agriculture, energy and petrochemicals industries stand to get a big boost if the USMCA deal is finalized. The agreement was praised by members of the Louisiana delegation.
"Bottom line is this: USMCA is an improvement to NAFTA, it puts American workers first – where they belong, and it should not have been held hostage by congressional politics this long," said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.
Echoing Graves' remarks, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, said "It’s a shame the benefits of this historic agreement have been delayed by petty politics and partisan animosity."
But it could still be months before its finalized, as the Senate isn't expected to get to it until later in 2020.
The House is planning to take up articles of impeachment that the House Judiciary Committee passed in a party-line vote Friday. Democrats say impeachment is justified by allegations President Donald Trump leveraged military aid to Ukraine for political reasons, but no Republicans have indicated they will support impeachment.
If the impeachment vote passes, the U.S. Senate will begin its impeachment trial in January. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, hasn't yet set a date.
When the Senate begins the impeachment trial, which will be led by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the Senate will meet in mandatory session for six hours a day, six days a week. It cannot take up any other issues during the trial, and it's unclear how long a trial might last.
It creates uncertainty for the USMCA timeline.
"We will not be doing USMCA in the Senate between now and next week," McConnell said. "That will happen, in all likelihood, right after the trial is finished in the Senate."
Legislation meant to prevent people from receiving “surprise medical bills” when they inadvertently receive treatment out of their insurance networks has been a priority for both chambers this year.
A tentative bipartisan deal appeared to have been reached in recent days, but may be upended by a competing proposal that also has bipartisan backing. If no agreement is reached before the House takes up the budget, the issue would be pushed back to 2020.
House and Senate leaders also have said lowering prescription drug prices is a priority, but it's unlikely a deal will be finalized by the end of the year.
The House passed its Democrat-backed version Thursday with just two Republicans voting in favor of the proposal. The Senate has its own drug pricing proposals, backed by the White House, so efforts to resolve the disagreement on that issue will also be pushed to the backburner during the impeachment trial.