Stormy Daniels is set to join a protest on Dec. 9 at the State Capitol over age requirements for adult entertainers, official said Monday morning.

The target of the protest is a state law that critics contend make it impossible for women 18-20 to dance at gentlemen's clubs.

The 5th U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Nov. 16 that Louisiana can enforce an age limit of 21 for erotic dancers in bars and nightclubs.

The law had been challenged by three young women who said it cost them the lucrative income they had as strip dancers and infringed on their First Amendment rights to free expression.

Daniels is spokeswoman for Deja Vu Services, Inc., which represents nearly 200 strip clubs and adult retail stores worldwide.

She is a porn actress who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, which the president denies.

"Deja Vu and its affiliated Hustler Clubs in New Orleans felt that Stormy's wide appeal and superb communication skills would be a great addition to their public relations and lobbying efforts," according to a press release.

Last month's court ruling reversed an earlier decision.

Daniels has sued the president in a bid to void the confidentiality agreement she signed just before the 2016 presidential election.

The protest is set for 4 p.m.