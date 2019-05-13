A Senate-passed bill that would allow the state to create a new lane in each direction on Interstate 12 between the I-10/12 split and Walker moved within one step of final approval Monday.

The measure, Senate Bill 84, breezed through the House Transportation Committee without opposition.

It next faces a vote in the full House.

Under the plan, the state would convert about 15 miles of what is now shoulder space on I-12 into high-occupancy travel lanes to ease congestion.

Vehicles would have to have two or more occupants to use the lanes.

"I just think it is a great piece," said state Sen. Dale Erdey, R-Livingston and sponsor of the bill.

Erdey said he regrets that it has taken so long since the proposed studying the idea in 2015.

The proposal won praise from the committee.

"It is awesome," said state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge and a member of the panel.

"I have often asked the question of why we don't have HOV lanes like other places," Marcelle said.

