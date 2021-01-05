Former mayoral candidate and state representative Steve Carter is hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, officials close to Carter said Tuesday.

Carter, a Republican, last month failed in his bid to replace Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome after making the runoff against the incumbent.

He is a former state representative, where he served as chairman of the House Education Committee and sponsored key bills on vouchers and teacher tenure that won final approval during the tumultuous 2012 legislative session.

Carter is also former tennis coach at LSU and is known as an affable politician who was willing to tackle controversial issues, including his bid to boost the state gas tax.