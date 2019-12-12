BR.capitol.adv HS 001.JPG
The Louisiana State Capitol stands tall under blue skies, November 2, 2019, in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Today in The Rundown: The latest in Louisiana Legislature leadership maneuvering; Updates on Louisiana's role in the Trump impeachment process; Why Louisiana is suing California over alligators; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics news today.  

The Countdown…

Days until inauguration (Jan. 13): 32

Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 88

Days until the regular session must end: 168

The News

Impeachment: The impeachment saga continues to dominate D.C. Here's the latest on the roles members of the Louisiana delegation are playing. http://bit.ly/2LHgzPY | http://bit.ly/2E3r0sY | Impeachment hearings continue today in Judiciary, where Louisiana Reps. Johnson and Richmond will continue to speak out.

LALege leadership: A government watchdog group is questioning the state Senate's plan for picking its next president. http://bit.ly/2E76aJa

LALege Leadership 2: Two top Louisiana Republicans are urging GOP state House members to pick their next speaker without input from Democrats. http://bit.ly/2sfGdoe

White House: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is taking part in a summit on child care and family leave issues at the White House today alongside Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump. http://bit.ly/2tbRVAH (Stay tuned to Twitter for live updates from the White House.)

LSU: Louisiana lawmakers are enjoying the options they have to get post-season tickets. http://bit.ly/2PD4f4w See: The list of who got what: http://bit.ly/2t2G1sC

Wildlife: Louisiana plans to sue California over its new ban on alligator skins, a measure that will cut off the biggest U.S. producer of alligator products from its biggest market. http://bit.ly/2PAUl3b

Education: Despite financial and other hurdles, Louisiana education leaders are backing a plan to have high school graduates to leave school with college credit or an industry-based credential by 2029. http://bit.ly/2ta1Qqp

Higher ed: Two days before commencement, Baton Rouge Community College leaders learned campus computers had been attacked by ransomware. http://bit.ly/2PxBztC

New Orleans: Entergy has asked the courts to block both a set of rates and a $1 million penalty the New Orleans City Council imposed on it last month. http://bit.ly/35e4Q2V

Health care: Children's Hospital New Orleans is close to opening a new 51-bed unit for children in need of inpatient mental health services, expanding its current 39-bed facility amid what experts say is a shortage of treatment options in Louisiana for kids with mental illness. http://bit.ly/2PC3HM9

Environment: It will take a $3.2 billion, 50-year plan keep pace with sinking soils and rising sea level at the New Orleans-area levees, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. http://bit.ly/34e60tW

ICYMI: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves played a little-known role in the recent release of an Army soldier convicted of war crimes. http://bit.ly/2PssiCV

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Tonight is the annual Louisiana Capitol holiday party. And that means lots of committee meetings, so members have an excuse to be in town (and get that per diem).

House Committees

  • Judiciary meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Education meets at 10 a.m. in Room 4.
  • House and Governmental Affairs meets at 1 p.m. in Room 3.

Joint Committees

  • Legislative Audit Advisory Council meets at 10 a.m. in Room E.
  • Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 10 a.m. in LaSalle Building.
  • Revenue Estimating Conference meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Joint Agriculture meets at 12:30 p.m. in Room 6.
  • Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room 5.
  • House Ways & Means/Senate Rev & Fiscal Affairs meets at 3 p.m. in Room 5.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak at the Council for a Better Louisiana annual meeting and luncheon at noon at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

