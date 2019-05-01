After getting pushback from lawmakers a week ago, Attorney General Jeff Landry on Wednesday brought forth another health insurance proposal he said would put a framework in place for keeping some of the protections in the Affordable Care Act if his lawsuit seeking to repeal the health law is successful.
Landry’s bill would grant Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon the ability to study options for a high-risk pool that might replace the ACA’s individual exchange if the health law is repealed. The two officials said they want to model the pool after Maine’s “invisible” pool that subsidizes insurers offering plans for people who don’t get coverage through work or other means.
The proposal is one of two competing bills--the other is being pushed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, a political rival of Landry--that try to protect some of the ACA’s more popular aspects, like protection for pre-existing conditions.
Both bills ran into issues last week, primarily the question of how the state would find the millions of dollars to pay for a replacement to the individual exchange. Edwards and Landry both scaled back their bills significantly, but neither got a vote in committee.
The federal government currently pays for Louisiana’s individual exchange, which offers insurance to about 90,000 people who don’t get it from their employer or elsewhere. The biggest effect of the ACA on Louisiana is Medicaid expansion, which extended coverage to about half a million people, though neither Landry’s nor Edwards’ bill addresses that federal program.
It is still not clear exactly where the money would come from under Landry’s plan, but lawmakers on the Senate Health and Welfare who were skeptical last week were won over by a presentation by Landry and Donelon. The backers of the bill indicated the state would still need the feds to help pay for it.
“I appreciate the framework. I appreciate perhaps the funding is not clear,” said state Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge. “...Nobody is 100 percent comfortable” with the funding portion yet.
Landry said the bill “absolutely” protects people with pre-existing conditions, and it is flexible in finding a backup.
“This gives the commissioner of insurance the opp to study and come back to you and show you something that works,” he said.
The Edwards administration has criticized Landry for joining a lawsuit that seeks to repeal the ACA. Edwards said last week it’s “kind of strange” Landry is bringing a bill to include protections currently in a law he’s trying to invalidate.
Landry’s amendments introduced Wednesday would let Donelon study high-risk pools and bring a plan back to lawmakers to put in place in case the courts toss the ACA. Donelon said he expects some, but not all, of the ACA will be thrown out.
“I don’t believe in the history of our country have we seen congress put people out on the street when they have money already in the budget,” Donelon said, suggesting Congress would fund a replacement for the ACA.