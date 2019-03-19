BR.shelfcloudcapitol.071417 HS 002.JPG
A shelf cloud rolls behind the Louisiana State Capitol, caused by thunderstorm outflow, as storms move into the metro area, Thursday afternoon, July 13, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

Today in The Rundown: Republican candidates for governor join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for events; What the head of the state Department of Transportation sees on the horizon for the state's traffic woes; New Orleans outlines its legislative agenda; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 20

Days until election day: 207

The News

LAGov: The Republican Governors Association brought GOP candidates for governor, Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham, together for events on Monday.  http://bit.ly/2HEWEA4

Transportation: Despite a push from trade groups, Louisiana's transportation chief said Monday he doubts the Louisiana Legislature will seriously debate a hike in the state gas tax in 2019. http://bit.ly/2HGkzz5

New Orleans: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's legislative agenda is being shaped by her push to divert millions of tax dollars from state-sponsored tourism and sports agencies to helping meet New Orleans' infrastructure needs. http://bit.ly/2HCTKeW

River: The Mississippi River in Baton Rouge has reached 44.1 feet — the seventh highest crest on record and the second highest since 1945. http://bit.ly/2HEGXIZ

ICYMI: Attorney General Jeff Landry is using the Department of Justice to educate law enforcement and others how to handled domestic violence cases. http://bit.ly/2HHTtY7

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Litigation Subcommittee of Joint Budget meets at 11:30 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets at noon in Room 5.

Tweet beat 

