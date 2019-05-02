Today in The Rundown: Kennedy shares thoughts on Mueller report and AG Barr; Governor candidates cozy up to oil industry; Criminal justice and death penalty updates; VP Mike Pence plans a trip to Louisiana; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 35
Days until election day: 161
The News
Mueller report: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy was among senators who got a chance to quiz AG William Barr on Wednesday about the special counsel's investigation into the 2016 election. http://bit.ly/2J5zBis
LA Gov: Gubernatorial candidates attempted to woo the oil industry during an event on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2J7TFRf
Church fires: The White House has confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence will visit St. Landry Parish on Friday to offer support to the three historically black Baptist churches destroyed by an arsonist in late March and early April. http://bit.ly/2IV223g
Capital punishment: Death penalty supporters in the Louisiana Legislature are trying to shroud the source of the state's execution drugs in secrecy, a move intended to make it easier to put condemned inmates to death. http://bit.ly/2J95DKu
Criminal justice: A year after extending the right to vote to Louisianans on probation or parole, state lawmakers are now mulling whether those with past felony convictions should get summoned for jury duty. http://bit.ly/2J69qrW
Health care: The battle over pre-existing conditions coverage in the event of Obamacare's demise rages on at the State Capitol. http://bit.ly/2J7WQZj
Jones Act: Louisiana leaders say they have President Donald Trump's word he won't back a proposed federal waiver to the long-standing requirement that ships carrying goods between U.S. ports be built in the country and staffed mostly by Americans. http://bit.ly/2IT3kMd
Israel: A new report uses Louisiana and Gov. John Bel Edwards' anti-boycott executive order as an example of how the bitter debate over Israel has shifted to State Capitols and, more broadly, how special interest groups write public policy. http://bit.ly/2J7b64p
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 1 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 9 a.m.
House Committees
- Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
- Judiciary meets at 9 a.m. in Room 1.
- Labor and Industrial Relations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Retirement meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
Senate Committees
- Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
- Education meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Labor and Industrial Relations meets upon adjournment in Room C.
- Local and Municipal Affairs meets upon adjournment in Room F.
Governor's schedule
- 11:30 a.m. Tangipahoa Economic Development Luncheon in the War Memorial Student Union ballroom at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. (Governor expected to speak at about 12:45 pm)
- 3 p.m. Economic Development Announcement in Ponchatoula.
Tweet beat
It’s #ABCLouisiana Legislative Day! Stop by our table on the House side to learn about the Merit Shop construction industry. #ABCMeritShopProud #GetInToPoliticsOrGetOutOfBusiness #lalege pic.twitter.com/zJdb11qbQs— ABC Pelican Chapter (@abcpelican) May 1, 2019
Excited to recognize the Louisiana Tourism Leadership group at the Capitol today. Thank you for your work to make Louisiana one of the top tourism locations in the country! #LaLege pic.twitter.com/S5WHXGRDu3— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) May 1, 2019
The House millennials debating the merits of avocado toast #lalege https://t.co/SoDzQKLMHo— Julie Emerson (@JulieEmerson) May 1, 2019
House Speaker Taylor Barras is back in the House. He's been sick, absent for two days. Rep. @TalbotforLA has been handling the gavel while he was gone. #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 1, 2019
I asked @SenBillCassidy about other topics that were discussed in meeting with @POTUS today (assuming there was no way it stuck only to Jones Act). He said Trump mentioned he thought Barr was "doing a great job" during hearing. #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 1, 2019
Kennedy said some Dems tried to make Barr "look bad." He says those same Dems would be upset if Trump came out in favor of "children and prosperity." #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 1, 2019
Members of the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus recognized the 2019 recipients at the 12th Annual Women of Excellence Awards and Scholarship Ceremony.#LaLege#LaPol pic.twitter.com/KJlIId7NTr— Louisiana House of Representatives (@LouisianaHouse) May 1, 2019
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.
