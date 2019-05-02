State Capitol file

Today in The Rundown: Kennedy shares thoughts on Mueller report and AG Barr; Governor candidates cozy up to oil industry; Criminal justice and death penalty updates; VP Mike Pence plans a trip to Louisiana; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 35

Days until election day: 161

The News

Mueller report: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy was among senators who got a chance to quiz AG William Barr on Wednesday about the special counsel's investigation into the 2016 election. http://bit.ly/2J5zBis

LA Gov: Gubernatorial candidates attempted to woo the oil industry during an event on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2J7TFRf

Church fires: The White House has confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence will visit St. Landry Parish on Friday to offer support to the three historically black Baptist churches destroyed by an arsonist in late March and early April. http://bit.ly/2IV223g

Capital punishment: Death penalty supporters in the Louisiana Legislature are trying to shroud the source of the state's execution drugs in secrecy, a move intended to make it easier to put condemned inmates to death. http://bit.ly/2J95DKu

Criminal justice: A year after extending the right to vote to Louisianans on probation or parole, state lawmakers are now mulling whether those with past felony convictions should get summoned for jury duty. http://bit.ly/2J69qrW

Health care: The battle over pre-existing conditions coverage in the event of Obamacare's demise rages on at the State Capitol. http://bit.ly/2J7WQZj

Jones Act: Louisiana leaders say they have President Donald Trump's word he won't back a proposed federal waiver to the long-standing requirement that ships carrying goods between U.S. ports be built in the country and staffed mostly by Americans. http://bit.ly/2IT3kMd

Israel: A new report uses Louisiana and Gov. John Bel Edwards' anti-boycott executive order as an example of how the bitter debate over Israel has shifted to State Capitols and, more broadly, how special interest groups write public policy. http://bit.ly/2J7b64p

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 1 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 9 a.m.

House Committees

  • Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Judiciary meets at 9 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Labor and Industrial Relations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Retirement meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.

Senate Committees

  • Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
  • Education meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Labor and Industrial Relations meets upon adjournment in Room C.
  • Local and Municipal Affairs meets upon adjournment in Room F.

Governor's schedule

  • 11:30 a.m. Tangipahoa Economic Development Luncheon in the War Memorial Student Union ballroom at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. (Governor expected to speak at about 12:45 pm)
  • 3 p.m. Economic Development Announcement in Ponchatoula.

Tweet beat

