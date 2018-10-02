WASHINGTON — Top-ranking senators have no plans to show the American public the results of the FBI’s week-long probe into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

That’s not how Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, would handle it.

Kennedy said Tuesday that Senate GOP leaders ought to take the highly unusual step of publicly releasing the FBI’s background investigation into Kavanaugh to offer voters a look at what FBI investigators turned up about allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh from his high school and college years in the 1980s.

“In my opinion, this is a very unusual circumstance and the American people need to know what’s in the report,” Kennedy said.

Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday they’re planning to keep the report under wraps and offer only U.S. senators and a handful of top aides the chance to view it.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, has likewise asked for the report to be kept private.

Kennedy, a first-term senator and the most junior Republican on the committee, will have little sway over the final decision.

But Kennedy told The Advocate on Tuesday that holding the report back from public release wouldn’t keep details confidential — though would likely continue to fuel partisan battles over Kavanaugh’s nomination and the allegations against the judge.

“If you just limit it to senators where you have to go by Sen. Grassley’s office and read the report, I can tell you unfortunately what’s going to happen,” Kennedy said. “You’re going to have some senators leak the excerpts that are favorable to their position and take things out of context.”

Kennedy also fired back at calls from Feinstein and other Democrats to delay a planned Friday confirmation vote for Kavanaugh, which would fall on the same day as a White House-imposed deadline for the FBI investigation.

“Any vote, even if we had a vote a light year from now, would be too soon for Sen. Feinstein. Her mind is made up,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who’s declared his support for Kavanaugh and disbelief in the allegations against him, said senators need to “woman up and man up” to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Kennedy has said any new evidence turned up by the FBI might change his stance — but he again cast doubt Tuesday on whether any new evidence will be forthcoming from this probe.

“As soon as we get the results of this report and have a chance to digest it and the American people have a chance to see it, it’s time to vote,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think this is any longer a search for the truth. I think this is cynical gamesmanship.”