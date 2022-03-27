U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is seriously considering a run for governor next year, according to sources who have spoken to him, a move that would dramatically shake up the race to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Cassidy’s potential candidacy has been spurred by his break with former President Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election, when in February 2021 he became one of just seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump of inciting an attempted takeover of the U.S. Capitol.
The three highest-profile Republicans making the most noise about seeking the governorship — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder — all appear aligned with Trump.
Given Louisiana’s strong pro-GOP tilt, most experts expect that Edwards, a moderate Democrat, will be replaced by a Republican when he leaves the Governor’s Mansion in January 2024. Cassidy’s turn away from Trumpism has caused political moderates — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike — to see him as possibly their best option.
Cassidy, 64, has yet to state his intentions publicly or to major Republican players. Most analysts expect him to wait until after the November midterm elections to make his decision.
In the meantime, many political insiders are keenly watching whether Cassidy will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black female U.S. Supreme Court Justice. The Senate is expected to vote on her nomination in early April.
“The senator’s vote on Judge Jackson will be a signal to either the moderate voters he might be hoping to court or the hard-core right-wing voters that are currently upset with him,” said Eric Holl, a Democratic political consultant in Baton Rouge. “If he runs for governor, he wants moderate Democrats — White and Black — to be part of his coalition.”
One big donor who has encouraged Cassidy to run is Richard Lipsey, founder of Lipsey’s, a sporting goods and firearms distributor in Baton Rouge. Lipsey has mostly favored Republicans but has also supported Edwards, a Democrat.
Lipsey said Cassidy believes he could help move Louisiana forward as governor.
“He is considering it, but I don’t know if he’s decided,” Lipsey said. “If Bill would run, he will win. There’s nobody else out there at the moment who would draw from the middle and some from the right and left, like Bill Cassidy.”
Cassidy is the highest-ranking Republican official in a state that tilts to the right, but he would be no sure bet.
“The conservative base absolutely despises him and would spend money on a third-party expenditure against him, primarily because of his vote on Trump,” said Lane Grigsby, a major conservative donor in Baton Rouge who played a key role in Cassidy’s political start. “He’s a RINO,” he added — a conservative slur that stands for Republican In Name Only.
Trump has already denounced Cassidy as “Wacky Bill.”
Holl and others said a governor’s race might be more appealing to Cassidy because the campaign is more likely to turn on bread-and-butter state-related issues than a more partisan reelection bid in 2026.
Wide-open race
Eighteen months before the open primary, the race to replace Edwards remains wide open. While Landry, Nungesser and Schroder are making the most overt strides to run, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, of Madisonville, and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge, have not ruled out a possible race. Both are Republicans, as are several potential dark-horse candidates: state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, of Slidell, and state Sen. Rick Ward, of Port Allen.
Kennedy, of course, might overwhelm the others, with his high name recognition and ability to raise big dollars.
“No one knows what my brother will do,” George Kennedy, a political consultant in Baton Rouge, said of John Kennedy. “If I had to guess, I’d say no.”
Which Democrat might run is anyone’s guess at this point.
Just about every elected official in Louisiana seems to dream about being governor one day, pulling the extraordinary levers of power a la Huey Long or Edwin Edwards, and serving as the center of the state’s political universe.
But that hasn’t seemed to matter to Cassidy, who, with his quirky manner, has always seemed an accidental politician.
After years of working as a liver and stomach specialist at the old LSU Earl K. Long Medical Center in Baton Rouge, he was elected to the state Senate in 2006, to the U.S. House in 2008 and to the U.S. Senate in 2014. Over the next six years, he voted for the Trump tax cut, pushed for an overhaul of President Barack Obama’s health care act and secured federal money to rebuild Louisiana’s coast and hurricane-battered towns.
Cassidy won reelection in 2020, touting himself as a reliable Trump ally, with every expectation he would continue in lockstep with the former president.
But two weeks after the election, Cassidy became the first Republican in Louisiana’s congressional delegation to dismiss Trump’s claims of fraud by stating that Biden won the election. On Jan. 6, 2021, he was the only Republican who certified the new president’s election on both counts. A month later, he voted against Trump during the impeachment trial. The Louisiana Republican Party promptly censured him.
In August, Cassidy was one of 19 Republicans who joined all Senate Democrats in voting for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. That put him out of step once again with the other six Republicans in Louisiana’s congressional delegation. They voted no.
Cassidy, who helped draft the bill, said it will rebuild Louisiana’s bridges, ports and airports, provide clean drinking water and expand high-speed Internet service in rural areas.
Democrats cheered him on while conservative Republicans gnashed their teeth.
No comment on his future
The buzz about him as a potential candidate for governor began after LSU journalism professor Bob Mann, New Orleans Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos, and pollster Ron Faucheux all touted his prospects in separate columns in late December 2021.
“Cassidy’s impeachment vote could make him a formidable candidate for Louisiana governor in 2023,” Mann wrote in The Washington Post. “In Louisiana, unlike many states, the governor’s office is the most powerful and attractive elected office.”
Cassidy is skittish on the topic of possibly running next year. He didn’t respond to an interview request for this article.
“Other people are saying that; I’m not the one saying it,” Cassidy said two months ago. “I’m quite engaged right now being a United States senator representing our state.”
Cassidy did meet with three men on Feb. 22 at the Baton Rouge City Club to hear their pitch on why he should run. They were Faucheux, a former state representative from New Orleans, a one-time U.S. Senate chief of staff and a veteran pollster; Pat Bergeron, a political consultant in Baton Rouge and the chairman of the Independent Party of Louisiana; and Bill Bryan, an entertainment lawyer in Baton Rouge and executive director of the Independent Party.
“His vote on Trump’s impeachment obviously hurts him with Trump Republicans, but it helps him with everyone else, including the 2 million Democrats and independents who see it as a vote of courage,” said Faucheux, who declined to confirm he met with Cassidy. “A governor’s race is more about candidate qualities and local issues. Senate elections tend to be partisan fights. Trump’s influence would be lessened in a governor’s race.”
Said Bryan: “He was very receptive to the information Ron presented. He pretty much listened and didn’t make any kind of commitment.”
Cassidy’s vote against Trump will appeal to right-leaning moderates like Randy Hayden, a lobbyist and political consultant in Baton Rouge.
“It was eye-opening to me,” Hayden said. “The easy way out would have been for a Republican to stick with the party.
“You can be a small voice in a big pond in Washington or you can be a big fish in Louisiana’s pond,” added Hayden. “He’s cut out for more than being a small fish in a big pond.”
Scott Wilfong, a Republican consultant in Baton Rouge, called Cassidy “a brilliant guy” who has improved dramatically as a campaigner.
Cassidy “has a burst of energy” with the possibility of a gubernatorial campaign, Wilfong said. “He’s probably tired of Washington. He can go around Louisiana and tell everybody he was right about the Trump vote and how the party needed to distance itself from Trump.
“But I hear almost no one in the Republican Party speaking fondly of him as a candidate.”
'He's still my senator'
Eddie Rispone is a Baton Rouge businessman who has been a major Republican donor. He nearly defeated Edwards in the 2019 governor’s race.
“After the impeachment, quite a few Republicans in the state cut him off,” Rispone said. “I didn’t cut him off. I don’t agree with him. He’s still my senator. He’s done a lot of good work.”
Said James Davison, a big Republican donor in north Louisiana: “He’s a good guy. I think he voted right on the infrastructure.”
With Cassidy mum on his intentions, his upcoming vote on Judge Jackson will face outsized scrutiny.
Cassidy joined all but three Republican senators in voting against Jackson in June when the Senate narrowly confirmed her for a spot on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
If he votes yes in April, that could be especially telling, observers said.
Cassidy has said little on which way he might go.
“Potential Supreme Court justices must be committed to strictly upholding the rule of law, applying the law as written, and respecting Americans’ Constitutional rights, especially individual freedoms,” he said when Jackson’s nomination became public.