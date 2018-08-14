Singer and songwriter John Legend urged Louisianans in a Washington Post editorial to support a constitutional amendment that would require unanimous jury verdicts in felony cases.

Legend, who visited Baton Rouge last year as the Louisiana Legislature was considering a series of criminal justice reforms, wrote that the state’s non-unanimous jury law is rooted in white supremacy and unfairly impacts black defendants.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner cited The Advocate’s first-of-its-kind analysis of nearly 1,000 trials with split verdicts. The analysis found that 40 percent of felony jury convictions come with one or two holdout jurors, and black defendants are 30 percent more likely than white ones to be convicted by juries that don't reach unanimity.

The rule allowing for split juries was the product of Louisiana’s notoriously racist 1898 constitutional convention, which was convened in part to “restore the supremacy of the white race in Louisiana.”

“We are at a crossroads, with an opportunity to right this long-standing wrong,” Legend wrote in his editorial.

+4 How this La. law deprives, discriminates and drives incarceration: Tilting the scales Matthew Allen was 20 when he stared across a courtroom in Houma at the 12 men and women who would decide whether he would spend the rest of hi…

In November, Louisiana voters will decide whether to join 48 other states in requiring unanimous jury verdicts in all felony trials. Oregon is the only other state to allow juries to convict people of felonies when just 10 out of 12 jurors agree.

“The reforms passed after my trip to Baton Rouge have already pushed Louisiana from being the nation’s leader in incarceration to the No. 2 spot,” Legend wrote. “I urge Louisiana voters to continue this downward trajectory. Ending the 10-2 jury rule in Louisiana will not solve the issue of mass incarceration or dismantle white supremacy, but it will deal a significant blow to both.”

Legend is the founder of FreeAmerica, a criminal justice-reform advocacy group, according to the Washington Post. Through his campaign to end mass incarceration, Legend has visited prisons and communities across the nation, meeting with activists and policymakers working for reform of the criminal justice system.

Read Legend's full editorial here.

Louisiana's split-jury verdict law: Voters to have say after final legislative hurdle cleared The push to allow Louisiana voters to decide whether to require unanimous jury verdicts in felony cases cleared a final procedural hurdle in t…