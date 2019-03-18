A project aimed at improving traffic near the Mississippi River bridge will be finished in July, Louisiana's transportation chief said Monday.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, made the comment during an appearance at the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

The $8.7 million project will create a new, Terrace Avenue left off Interstate 110 South.

Doing so, state officials say, will reduce daily traffic backups caused by motorists crossing multiple lanes of traffic, against eastbound drivers leaving the bridge, to get to the Washington Street exit.

Instead, travelers will be able to reach Washington Street by using the Terrace Avenue exit.

Wilson also said the state's backup of road and bridge needs total $14.3 billion, up from $13.1 billion in 2017.

He also downplayed chances for a legislative debate on raising the gas tax in the session that begins April 8.

Wilson said the Legislature missed a golden opportunity to generate more money for transportation in 2017 when a 17 cent gas tax hike that he backed died without a debate on the House or Senate floor.

That boost would have raised about $500 million per year and, he said, would have allowed the state to start replacing the often-congested Mississippi River bridge, which is about half a century old.

