WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is reportedly heading to Tuscaloosa this weekend to watch the No. 2 Crimson Tide take on the No. 1 LSU Tigers.

Trump's spokesman didn't immediately respond to this newspaper's request for more details about the president's plans.

Sports Illustrated first reported the news Monday that Alabama had begun "making preparations" for Trump to attend Saturday's game.

The highly-anticipated game is the first match up of the top ranked teams since LSU and Alabama met in 2011 — a game that became known as the "Game of the Century."

LSU won, 9-6, and the two later went on to play in the BCS national championship game that season, with Alabama ultimately winning the title game.

The Crimson Tide have won every game in the rivalry since then, including 29-0 at Tiger Stadium last year.

Trump received more than 58 percent of the Louisiana vote in the 2016 presidential campaign and 62 percent in Alabama, and he has remained politically popular in both stsates since.

The LSU-Tide game is just days after Trump is scheduled to be in Louisiana to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, who is attempting to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Trump's rally, his second in the governor's race will be held in Monroe on Wednesday.

Trump attended the 2018 National Championship game in Atlanta, where the University of Georgia lost to the University of Alabama.

Trump recently attended Game 5 of the World Series in D.C., where he was boo'd by the crowd. U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Republican who graduated from LSU, attended that Nationals-Astros baseball game with Trump.

