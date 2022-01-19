The federal government released another tranche of infrastructure money – $2 billion for Louisiana – that Republican Congressmen Steve Scalise, of Jefferson, and Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge, jumped in front of despite voting against the $1.3 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who worked with Democrats to get the legislation passed, said Wednesday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocate Louisiana $643,360,450 in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 21 coastal, waterway and flood projects including $378,516,450 for the construction of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf Hurricane Protection System, $125,000,000 for Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection and $52,989,000 for the Atchafalaya Basin.

“This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package is crucial to protect our state against future hurricanes and floods. Looking forward to the additional ways the bipartisan infrastructure bill will benefit our state,” Cassidy told reporters.

Louisiana Republicans reject infrastructure bill negotiated by GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy that passed Congress Louisiana’s Republican delegation in the U.S. House voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was negotiated by Republican U.S.…

The legislation was approved finally Nov. 5 on a 228-206 vote before the U.S. House, in which 13 Republicans joined all but six Democrats to pass the measure that was signed into law on Nov. 15. Cassidy was the only Republican from Louisiana to support the measure.

Scalise, who represents mostly New Orleans suburbanites in the 1st Congressional District, sent a statement Wednesday announcing more than $1 billion in flood protection “for Louisiana’s First Congressional District in the wake of Hurricane Ida.” Scalise mentioned the Army Corps of Engineers released the money, but not that the funding was appropriated in the infrastructure bill.

US Army Corp of Engineers Projects 011922 US Army Corp of Engineers Projects funded by infrastructure act in Louisiana

“After Louisiana suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Ida, I am pleased to see the Corps include over $1 billion for projects in Louisiana’s First Congressional District. Funding will go towards the continued construction of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf project, raising levee heights for the New Orleans-to-Venice hurricane protection project, funding a flood control study I helped get authorized in Tangipahoa Parish, making emergency repairs, and improving Grand Isle flood protection, and repairing and improving hurricane and flood protection structures along the lakefront in Jefferson Parish. As our state’s recovery continues, I am committed to pushing the Corps to ensure South Louisiana has the resources necessary to restore and improve protection for our citizens and communities.”

Back in October prior to the House vote, Minority Whip Scalise, as the third ranking Republican, lobbied his party colleagues to vote against the measure. He and the other four Republicans in Louisiana’s House delegation as well as U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville, penned an op-ed explaining why they opposed the infrastructure legislation. They said they approve of infrastructure spending. “But recent actions by the Biden administration jeopardize this opportunity for our state, and the massive legislative package before Congress is, simply put, bad for Louisiana. The infrastructure proposal alone targets Louisiana jobs with $1.3 billion in new superfund excise taxes to pay for projects that largely serve East and West Coast elites,” Scalise wrote.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Scalise didn’t return a query to his press office Wednesday asking about his support now for funding he opposed last year.

The Corps was able to release funding once a “Project Partnership Agreement” was signed. The PPA outlines how each federal, state, and local agencies would work on the flood protection projects and detailed what each agency would do. The PPA is required before any appropriations can be spent.

“While this may just look like a few signatures on a page, the bottom line is that today represents a new era on the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection project and safer communities in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes,” Graves said in a press release. “After decades with the federal government largely on the sidelines, today’s action brings the Corps of Engineers and their checkbook to the table. We’ve broken the federal logjam on this project, brought federal funds to the table, and will have more great news in the very near future.”

Mark Ballard: Despite claims from the politicians, stimulus spending not the only cause of inflation Just prior to Thanksgiving, U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy took to the Senate floor to say, correctly, that this holiday season people would see mo…

Cassidy, when meeting with reporters Wednesday, wouldn’t criticize his Republican colleagues but mentioned the flood mitigation project repeatedly, enunciating how much money came through the infrastructure bill down to the last penny.

“This announcement is a 3,000% increase in funding,” said Cassidy, alluding to but not saying outright that Scalise and Graves raised $12 million last year for the same projects.

When asked directly about the Scalise and Graves press releases, Cassidy responded: “I don’t care who gets the credit all I care about is doing something to protect the coastline.”

+2 Mitch Landrieu announces $4.7 billion plan to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells Federal agencies have reached an understanding, which will kick off a $4.7 billion campaign to clean-up orphaned oil and gas wells that were a…