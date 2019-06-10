Welcome to Louisiana. Here's a pair of shrimp boots.
That was the message from Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, who gifted visiting state lieutenant governors with the white footwear.
Nungesser Tweeted that the gift came years after he was gifted with a pair of cowboy boots while visiting Texas.
"A few years ago, Texas Lt. Governor @DanPatrick gave each lieutenant governor a beautiful pair of cowboy boots with our state seal," he said. "This morning I gave each lieutenant governor a pair of white shrimp boots and a sharpie and told them to draw their own state seal."
A few years ago, Texas Lt. Governor @DanPatrick gave each lieutenant governor a beautiful pair of cowboy boots with our state seal. This morning I gave each lieutenant governor a pair of white shrimp boots and a sharpie and told them to draw their own state seal. pic.twitter.com/fXytcDX8gj— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) June 10, 2019
I attended a meeting in Texas a few years ago where Lt. Governor @DanPatrick gave each of us a beautiful pair of cowboy boots. We don't have as much money as Texas so this morning I gave each lieutenant governor a pair of white shrimp boots. @JaniceMcGeachin @LtGovTimGriffin pic.twitter.com/1cUMGmKvqM— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) June 10, 2019
The state officials are in New Orleans for the annual Republican Lieutenant Governors Conference.
Nungesser is no stranger to eccentric footwear.
For President Donald Trump's arrival, Nungesser donned a pair of Trump socks, complete with long flowing blonde hair.