WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has finalized plans for addressing the duplication-of-benefits trap that has blocked thousands people affected by catastrophic flooding in Louisiana in 2016 from being able to tap into a federally-funded recovery program.

It's unclear when the first checks will make it into the hands of residents who have been restricted from Restore Louisiana grants for nearly two years, but the Louisiana congressional delegation on Friday expressed relief after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development unveiled its 44-page guidance for the state to carry out the change.

“This is the major hurdle that we’ve all been pushing on for the last eight months,” said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican whose district was heavily affected by the August 2016 flooding. “It took way too long, but I do appreciate the fact this is finally out there.”

Louisiana received more than $1.7 billion from Congress for the state's 2016 flood recovery efforts. About $1.3 billion was set aside for people whose homes were damaged or destroyed. A section of the the federal Stafford Act that dictates how federal natural disaster assistance can be doled out, preventing people from receiving grant money that duplicated any Small Business Administration loan awards, has kept an estimated 6,000 families from tapping into those funds.

But after intense lobbying from the state's congressional delegation, that SBA loan restriction was removed for people affected by the Louisiana floods, as well as other recent disasters in other states.

"The people of Louisiana deserve the disaster relief they were promised," U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said. "They shouldn’t be penalized for unprecedented flooding.”

HUD has spent the past several weeks drafting final guidance on how to implement the change.

The guidance that HUD issued Friday afternoon gives broad authority to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration for handling the final resolution and cutting of checks to newly-eligible homeowners.

All homeowners who fall below 120 percent of the median family income for the area, which varies from parish-to-parish but is about $81,000, will automatically qualify for the duplication of benefits waiver. Those who make more than that will be able to seek a waiver by application to the governor's office, which will determine eligibility for those homeowners.

"HUD is allowing state officials to determine who qualifies," said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who held multiple meetings with members of the Trump administration to try to hammer out a resolution on the issue. "I urge the governor to make as many flood victims as possible able to receive the resources they need to recover.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards' office wasn't immediately prepared to comment on the developing matter.

