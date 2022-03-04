Former Vice President Mike Pence is solidifying his break with former President Donald Trump at a Republican gathering with big donors Friday night in New Orleans.
Pence is planning to admonish Trump and other conservatives who have praised Russia’s autocratic leader, Vladimir Putin, according to an advance copy of his remarks shared with The Hill, a Washington, D.C.-based newspaper.
"There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom," Pence will tell Republican donors at a quarterly meeting of the Republican National Committee, The Hill reported.
Trump also will speak at the RNC event, which is closed to the press and the public. The former president will hold a fundraiser on Saturday.
Pence comments seem intended to cement his split with Trump as he gears up for a possible presidential run in 2024.
Pence is hitting Trump for initially praising Putin just before the Russian president ordered the invasion of neighboring Ukraine last week.
Trump commended Putin for making a “genius” move by recognizing two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine in advance of attacking the country.
Trump also praised Putin as “smart” and “pretty savvy” for recognizing the two territories.
Trump changed his tune on Wednesday, calling the invasion “horrible” in an interview and saying that Russia had to stop the killing, “and they have to stop it now.”
Pence’s comments also implicitly criticize Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state alongside the former vice president and is also believed to be eyeing a White House run. Putin, Pompeo said earlier this year, is a “talented statesman” with “a lot of gifts.”
Pence marched in lockstep with Trump for nearly the entire four years they served together in the White House. But Trump denounced Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, for certifying Joe Biden electors, over the vehement objections of Trump and a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. Some of the pro-Trump crowd chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”
He and Trump are no longer speaking, Pence said recently, and that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon, with the former vice president calling on Republicans to ignore Trump’s continued focus on the 2020 election.
“Elections are about the future," Pence will say in his remarks Friday, according to the Associated Press. "My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values. We cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles, or by relitigating the past.”
Until Pence released his remarks, the Republican gathering seemed likely to be an insider affair.
Other guests include U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, who represents suburban New Orleans and is the number two Republican in the U.S. House; U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, who is serving her first term and represents a district that stretches from Monroe to Bogalusa; Kellyanne Conway, who served as a senior adviser to Trump; and Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who served as ambassador to the United Nations during Trump’s initial two years as president.
“It’s significant for the Republican Party to have such big attendance of quality people coming to New Orleans,” said Joe Canizaro, a long-time local businessman who hosted a fundraiser for then-President Trump at his Metairie home in 2019.
At this weekend’s event, senior party officials will present polling data and strategic plans to the party’s mega-donors with an eye toward the mid-term congressional elections this fall and the presidential election in 2024.
“It’s a real exclusive-type invitation, and it involves a number of past governors and current governors and senators,” said Roger Villere, one of the two national committee members from Louisiana on the Republican National Committee. The politicians “will speak about what’s going on with politics nationally and internationally.”
The biggest question for the party, of course, is whether Trump will run for president again after losing the 2020 race to President Joe Biden.
“It sounds to me like he’s going to run,” Canizaro said. “And he’s popular.”
In recent speeches, Trump has kept up his claim that he actually won the election even though his legal challenges to the result failed, and his accusations of voter fraud have been baseless.
William Barr, who served as Trump’s attorney general, has just published a memoir where he describes how he told Trump that he had lost the election.
Trump has denounced Barr as someone who “was afraid, weak and frankly, now that I see what he is saying, pathetic.”
Polls show that Trump remains the heavy favorite among Republicans, if he runs again.
Trump last visited New Orleans as president in January 2020 to attend the College Football Championship game at the Superdome won by LSU.