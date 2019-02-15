Some 36,000 felons who haven't been in prison for at least the last five years will have the opportunity to register to vote when a new law takes effect March 1.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin gave state lawmakers an update on the status of preparations for the new law, which the Legislature approved last year, during a hearing at the Capitol on Friday.

“Obviously, we’ve been hard at work at trying to make the date of March 1. I think we are there," he told the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Initial estimates of the number of people who would regain their voting rights were a fraction of the number that the state Department of Corrections now says the law applies to. That's because initial counts only include those who had been incarcerated, but the law is being interpreted to include those who were on probation but never behind bars.

“We’re getting a lot of calls," Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria said.

But advocates for people who were formerly imprisoned say that the goal should be to register as many people as possible to vote.

“The law that passed last year was incredible," said Bruce Reilly, of Voice of the Experienced.

