Plans to create a museum in the old Dew Drop Inn in New Orleans received authorization from the state Legislature on Sunday, along with $1 million in funding.

The money will pay for the initial engineering and architectural work and to hire a staffer to start the project, said Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, and a self-described fan of the early rock ‘n roll period in the 1950s and 1960s in New Orleans that featured the Dew Drop Inn.

Magee sponsored House Bill 889, approved unanimously Sunday, which creates the museum under the lieutenant governor’s office. He also put $1 million into the budget separately.

“It’s modeled on the Stax Museum in Memphis,” Magee said. “They were able to leverage federal, state and local dollars to build a school for disadvantaged kids, a music studio and museum celebrating Memphis music.

Black musicians stayed and performed at the Dew Drop, a hotel and nightclub on LaSalle Street, from the 1940s until it closed in the 1970s.

Little Richard, Ray Charles, James Brown, Ike & Tina Turner are among the artists who performed at the Dew Drop Inn in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, at a time when New Orleans operated under segregation laws that prohibited racial mixing. It closed in 1972.

The Dew Drop Inn is being renovated as a boutique hotel and music venue. Magee hopes to use that redevelopment and the new museum as anchor of a revitalization of the area. Magee also argues that New Orleans – not Memphis – deserves the title of “Birthplace of Rock ‘n Roll.” He points out that Fats Domino recorded "The Fat Man" in 1949, two years before Ike Turner’s “Rocket 88” was cut at Memphis' Sun Records studio.

Plans for the museum “are getting off the ground,” Magee said. “Once they do, private dollars will come in. The idea is to celebrate New Orleans’ contributions to rock ‘n roll and bring in tourism dollars.”