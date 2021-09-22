Graphic scenes of people having sex interrupted utility regulators in Wednesday morning’s Louisiana Public Service Commission meeting over Zoom.

The five-elected PSC members were set to talk about electricity and phone service during Hurricane Ida – a controversial issue that has led to lawsuits, threats and anger directed at the commissioners themselves as well as the utility companies they regulate, like Entergy Louisiana.

The Zoom meeting had to adjourn about 15 minutes while staffers addressed unknown meeting participants who overtook the shared screen function to run porn videos as commissioners tried to speak.

Constrained by open meetings laws, the PSC had to continue the hearing without banning those watchers they could not identify among the usual group of about 200 lawyers, lobbyists, and utility company executives.

When the meeting reconvened PSC Chairman Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge, said the commissioners would vote quickly on the issues that were on the agenda, then go into reports of outages and recovery efforts from each of the utility and telecommunication companies impacted by the storm.

Greene said once the required votes were complete, he would adjourn the meeting at the first instance of a porno disruption. If that happened, the expected reports would be submitted and posted at the PSC website.

The commissioners then went on to vote, among other issues, to ask the state’s congressional delegation to pursue federal disaster relief that would offset storm-related losses and to help fund upgrades that would harden the lines that transmit large amounts of electricity from generating plants to the system that steps down the power and distributes it to customers.

Ida destroyed 212 transmission structures and damaged another 296. More than 36,000 distribution poles and 50,000 spans of wire went down cutting electricity to 1,098,433 customers – second only to the 1.3 million taken out by Hurricane Gustav in 2009.

During the past year, Louisiana and its utility system has been hit with four named hurricanes – two of which, Laura and Ida, came ashore as among the strongest in history. Recovery costs, under law, are paid by the customers, not the utility companies.

PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, D-Bossier Parish, pointed out that the entire Republican congressional delegation voted against legislation that would provide $28 billion in emergency storm recovery funds.

Early Wednesday morning the Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, on a 220-211 party-line vote, approved funding the federal government through Dec. 3 and suspending the nation's borrowing limit until the end of 2022.

The $28.4 trillion debt ceiling legislation includes more than $28 billion in disaster funding, with a large part of that amount headed for Louisiana, if the bill makes through the U.S. Senate, where Republicans have vowed to block it.

Campbell asked the three Republican PSC members to reach out to the five GOP representatives and two senators to support a bill that even though it outlines Democratic-backed financial arrangements would also provide immediate billions for people trying to dig out of not only Hurricane Ida, but the four storms that came ashore in Louisiana last year.

“Maybe y’all can talk to them. I can’t talk to them because they are so partisan,” Campbell said. “It’s a tragedy for the state of Louisiana.”

The hearing has been able to continue for another two and half hours and is continuing. Utility companies are showing maps of outages and restoration efforts.

Commissioners scolded electricity, cable providers, and telephone companies for several systems failures, particularly poor communications, which has led to an atmosphere, in the words of one regulator, of customers “lighting brooms” and seeking company executives. The lack of information creates anger and an unproductive rumor mill.

“All of those rumors make it back to elected officials,” said PSC Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, R-Metairie. “We don’t need to have that extra level of angst …We’re going to find a way for you to become more concerned.”

Check back for more details