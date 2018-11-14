Gov. John Bel Edwards took part in a criminal justice summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday that had a broad turnout -- from reality star Kim Kardashian to Mary Fallin, the Republican governor of Oklahoma.
Edwards, Fallin and Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy held a round-table discussion at the event, hosted by entertainment news outlets Variety and Rolling Stone, outlining the criminal justice overhauls in their respective states.
Louisiana in 2017 approved a 10-bill criminal justice reform package that focused on reducing the state’s then-highest incarceration rate in the nation, primarily by releasing nonviolent, non-sex offenders sooner. State officials recently outlined several programs aimed at reducing recidivism, supporting victims and improving public safety that will benefit from $8.5 million saved through the effort.
The Hollywood summit came as President Donald Trump, who Edwards has met with multiple times to discuss the experience with Louisiana's overhaul, announced his support for a broad set of changes to the criminal justice system on the federal level.
During a panel discussion, @POTUS was announcing his support for a congressional criminal justice reform bill.
Trump noted in announcing his support on Wednesday that the proposal will include efforts aimed at reducing recidivism through job training and drug rehab, which is a key component of Louisiana's overhaul.
"We’re all better off when former inmates can receive and reenter society as law-abiding, productive citizens," Trump said.