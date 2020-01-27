The state is at least four years away from starting construction of a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge even if financing plans were in place today, state officials said Monday.

Narrowing the list of possible sites to three locations will take about 24 months, and environmental reviews will take another 24 months or so, they said.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, told reporters that doing the preliminary work now makes sense because it has to be done for a new bridge to become reality. "I would say the longer we wait the harder it becomes," Wilson said.

"Going through this process is the best practice; it is the way it has happened all over the country," he added.

The issues surfaced during a short meeting of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District, a seven-member panel trying to come up with ways to launch a bridge to ease daily traffic backups in the Baton Rouge area.

Any new structure is expected to cost more than $1 billion. Where the dollars would come from is unclear.

The state has a backlog of road and bridge projects that totals more than $14 billion, and state lawmakers have repeatedly shown they have no interest in increasing Louisiana's gasoline tax.

Wilson, a panel member, and others have said innovative financing methods will be needed to pay for a new bridge, including tolls, public/private partnerships, state dollars and onetime money.

The timeline sparked concerns.

J. H. Campbell Jr., chairman of the panel, said citizens ask him why the state cannot simply find a site, finish the environmental work "and rock and roll."

Paul Vaught, assistant bridge design administrator for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said even Phase 1 – narrowing the list of site possibilities to three – covers a wide variety of issues, including public opinion and the impact of the work on wetlands. "They all go into a matrix where we can see the pros and cons," Vaught said.

Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for East Baton Rouge Parish and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's representative on the panel Monday, said if the state fails to follow the required steps it could be shut out of federal aid to help finance a new bridge.

Vaught said the state could also encounter problems winning clearance for a new structure from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard. "While we have 24 months in phase one and 24 months for phase two that is not to say we are aiming to go on 24 months," Wilson said after the meeting.

"We would like to go much sooner," Wilson said. "We also want to be wise and professional and not be reckless to accelerate a decision such as we risk an environmental document getting approved."

Vaught will serve as project manager for the bridge.

Any consultant chosen to lead the site selection may or may not serve as the consultant for the second phase of the work – the environmental study.

The panel voted to hire Loren Scott and Associates to perform an economic impact study for a new bridge, the lone bidder for the work. Scott's firm will be paid around $42,000.

Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot, president of West Baton Rouge Parish and a panel member, said he was concerned about how the economic impact review would be linked to the selection of a bridge site.

Wilson said the study will spell out the benefits of a bridge, not the merits of a specific location.

"I don't think that will be the driver of where the bridge needs to be," he said.

The 2020 regular legislative session begins on March 9.

Lawmakers cannot consider tax hikes for transportation or other issues in even-numbered years but could do so if Gov. John Bel Edwards called a special session.

Wilson said the Edwards administration has managed to speed up work on significant projects in the past two years that carried major money challenges.

That includes the interchange at Interstate 10 and Loyola in Kenner that will improve access to the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

"You have a department that has demonstrated an ability to accelerate," he said.

"There are ways to fund big projects. I look forward to being successful in this process as well."

The Loyola work, like the widening of I-10 in Baton Rouge between the Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/12 split, is being financed with $650 million in federal bonds.

The panel also voted to hire the Baton Rouge law firm Roedel Parsons Koch Blache Balhoff & McCollister to serve as legal counsel for the district.

The firm will be limited to yearly payments of $49,999.