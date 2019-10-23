WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise helped shut down the Democrat-led closed-door impeachment inquiry on Wednesday when he and other Republicans stormed a secured area where witnesses are being deposed.

Scalise and others stayed for nearly four hours in protest in the secured area where the House Select Committee on Intelligence has been hearing testimony in its ongoing probe into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

"We will not be bullied," Scalise said after ending the protest, just minutes after President Donald Trump began tweeting in support of the effort.

Scalise, of Jefferson, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, an Alto Republican who is on the House Armed Services Committee, were among more than two dozen Republicans who met outside the private hearing to decry the nature of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

"Through those closed doors over there, (U.S. Rep.) Adam Schiff is trying to impeach a president of the United States," Scalise said, pointing at the door before he and others rushed to it. Schiff is the committee's chairman.

Abraham, who has called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's ouster amid the inquiry, remained outside along with other members of the Armed Services Committee, who argued they should be privy to details that concern the military.

"Voting members of congress are being denied access from being able to see what's happening behind these closed doors," Scalise said.

Under House rules, only members of three key impeachment inquiry committees — Oversight, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs — are authorized to attend the closed-door hearings.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, is the only member of the Louisiana delegation who is on one of them and has been taking part in the hearings.

Scalise, a close ally of Trump, on Tuesday night led 50 Republicans in a House floor rally against how the impeachment inquiry is being handled.

"Not only is it an impeachment inquiry that has not had a vote of the full House, which every other impeachment inquiry has had, but there are actual voting Members of Congress that are being denied access to these hearings, denied the ability to see what's happening behind closed doors," he said.

Republicans who made it into the hearing argued they were trying to negotiate more access.

“There’s a number of members that are not part of the three committees who plan to stay there until have a more fair and transparent process," said Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican who is on the Oversight Committee and authorized to sit in on the hearings.

Democrats, meanwhile, blasted the GOP stunt.

“House Republicans led by their Whip, Scalise, and authorized by the majority leader, stormed through a secured facility,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat who is on the Intelligence Committee. “This is also an effort to intimidate witnesses that come forward.”

He declined to speculate whether the Republicans who entered the secured area could face ethics charges.

