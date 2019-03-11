U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will meet with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Secretary Ben Carson later this week to discuss HUD’s missed deadlines on addressing what's become known as the "duplication of benefits trap" that is blocking federal aid from reaching thousands of flood victims in Louisiana.

Cassidy told reporters Monday that he’s hoping the face-to-face meeting with Carson will “turn up the heat” on delays that have prevented people whose homes flooded in 2016 from tapping into federal assistance if they sought SBA loans.

“It can’t happen too quickly for those families trying to put their lives back together,” said Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge.

Cassidy and other members of the Louisiana delegation spearheaded efforts to eliminate a requirement that loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration count against Restore Louisiana grants for those affected by the floods, but HUD hasn't yet released guidance to allow the state to begin distributing money to the newly-eligible homeowners.

An estimated 6,000 Louisiana residents who took out loans from SBA could be affected by the change.

“We’re going to attempt to focus his attention on the fact that there have been repeated missed deadlines," Cassidy said.

A Denham Springs couple sued the Trump administration on Monday over the hold-up.

At the Capitol, Cassidy and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, have also used a parliamentary tactic to try to get HUD’s attention by holding up the Trump administration’s HUD nominees.

“We’re trying to get answers about these delays," Cassidy said.