WASHINGTON — The White House may tap Army Corps of Engineers post-disaster construction funds under a proposal Trump is considering to declare a national emergency and bypass a funding standoff with Congress over the proposed barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border, multiple news organizations reported on Thursday.

Several long-sought flood-control projects in Louisiana — including the Comite River Diversion Canal and the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection Project — could lose funding if Trump raids the $13.9 billion disaster fund created by Congress last year to beef up defenses in Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida, Louisiana and other flood-hit states.

Trump hasn’t decided whether to declare an emergency but indicated Thursday he’s moving closer to doing so in an effort to end a stalemate over money to build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, a frequent Trump campaign pledge which Democrats have sharply criticized.

The Associated Press, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Fox News and others all reported the White House had ordered the Corps of Engineers to review projects slated for construction under the fund. Louisiana received a total of $1.2 billion for Corps of Engineers projects.

The Comite and West Shore projects are both slated to be completed under the allocation. The Corps is also planning substantial work on East Baton Rouge Parish waterways and improvements to Grand Isle hurricane protections with that $1.2 billion allocation.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Army Corps of Engineers would divert funding for those Louisiana projects or pull funding from planned construction in other states to build the border barrier under the plan.

The White House didn’t respond to inquiries from The Advocate about those reports Thursday evening.

Lauren Fine, a spokeswoman for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson Parish, didn’t directly address questions about reports the Trump administration was eyeing Corps of Engineers post-disaster funding to build the barrier.

But Fine said Scalise, who’s played a role in negotiations over the funding stalemate as the No. 2 House Republican, hoped to strike a deal with Democrats to build the barrier without resorting to an emergency declaration.

“It’s deeply unfortunate that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have refused to negotiate or put a counteroffer on the table that would secure our border,” Fine said, referring to the top two Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, hadn’t heard anything about the plans from the White House or the Pentagon, according to a spokesperson who said the congressman “strongly opposes” pulling funding from much-needed flood protection projects in southeast Louisiana “to build Trump’s wall.”

A spokesman for Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said it appeared based on media reports and information Cassidy’s staff had gathered that projects in Louisiana might not be affected by the plan but the senator is seeking additional information from the Trump administration.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, didn’t immediately respond to emails to his office Thursday evening seeking comment. Neither did Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, whose district includes the Comite project.