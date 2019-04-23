Backers are wearing yellow vests in hopes of a vote.

Opponents have paid for an airplane to circle the State Capitol urging opposition to the measure.

The issue is a push to boost Louisiana's gas tax, and both sides are making their case to lawmakers who will decide the election-year issue.

The measure, House Bill 542, would gradually raise the gas tax and generate another $940 million per year.

It is pending in the House Ways & Means Committee, where backers flocked Tuesday morning in hopes of calling attention to the issue.

However, the bill was not on the agenda.

House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, said he plans to confer with the sponsor of the bill -- state Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge -- and set up a time to hear the measure.

The issue may be discussed in committee next week, the fourth of a nine-week session that ends on June 6.

The effort faces steep odds, and some backers have said it will take two or three years to educate taxpayers on the need for more road and bridge money.

Motorists now pay 38.4 cents per gallon in taxes, including 20 cents in state charges.

Under the bill, which is backed by a wide range of trade groups, the tax would gradually rise by 18 cents per gallon, or $540 million per year.

Also, backers envision transportation gradually gaining portions of a "temporary" sales tax -- .045 percent -- and using that $400 million per year for roads and bridges.

The Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads, which is led by former state Rep. Erich Ponti of Baton Rouge, is holding a 1:30 p.m. press conference to call attention to the legislation.

Meanwhile, opponents of the gas tax boost led by Americans for Prosperity/Louisiana have commissioned an airplane to fly around the State Capitol from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m .

The message? "LA Can't Afford a Gas Tax Too -- AFP, which is based in Virginia and played a key role in defeating a gas tax boost pushed in 2017.

"It was a bad idea in 2017 and a worse idea in 2019 after legislators turned the temporary sales tax increase a permanent increase," AFP/Louisiana President John Kay said in a statement.

"Legislators should instead move DOTD funding into the general fund and explore private-public partnerships," Kay said.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.