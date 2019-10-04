BR.voting bf 0279.jpg (copy)
Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special Friday afternoon edition of The Rundown... A lot has been happening in the governor's race in the past 24 hours. We've entered the final days of early voting, and Election Day is little more than a week away. Here's what you may have missed...

TV time: Republicans have launched two ads attacking Gov. John Bel Edwards over his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against his former deputy chief of staff – one an explosive spot featuring the accuser herself telling her story and how she feels let down by Edwards. http://bit.ly/2AH1ZlD

GOP Unity: VP Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana this weekend to rally alongside Republican gubernatorial candidates Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham. http://bit.ly/352I4vs Here’s how you can attend Pence’s rally: http://bit.ly/2oNPv9g

GOP Unity Pt. 2: Donald Trump Jr. will headline a rally in Lafayette on Monday for the GOP candidates. http://bit.ly/2o2Jsxz

Campaign cash: The latest campaign finance figures show candidates for in the governor’s race have spent nearly $25 million so far and still have millions more on hand. http://bit.ly/2ni8qbP

Taxes: Congressman Ralph Abraham has made cutting taxes a central part of his campaign for governor this year and has embraced Congress’ Trump-backed GOP tax cut as a model for Louisiana, despite the ballooning national deficit left in its wake. http://bit.ly/30HIFz7

Parent hits back: A mother whose son was featured in an Abraham campaign letter says her family was never asked for permission and has described it as “exploitative.” http://bit.ly/358lvFy (Via Gambit)

