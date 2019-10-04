Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special Friday afternoon edition of The Rundown... A lot has been happening in the governor's race in the past 24 hours. We've entered the final days of early voting, and Election Day is little more than a week away. Here's what you may have missed...

TV time: Republicans have launched two ads attacking Gov. John Bel Edwards over his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against his former deputy chief of staff – one an explosive spot featuring the accuser herself telling her story and how she feels let down by Edwards. http://bit.ly/2AH1ZlD

GOP Unity: VP Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana this weekend to rally alongside Republican gubernatorial candidates Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham. http://bit.ly/352I4vs Here’s how you can attend Pence’s rally: http://bit.ly/2oNPv9g

GOP Unity Pt. 2: Donald Trump Jr. will headline a rally in Lafayette on Monday for the GOP candidates. http://bit.ly/2o2Jsxz

Campaign cash: The latest campaign finance figures show candidates for in the governor’s race have spent nearly $25 million so far and still have millions more on hand. http://bit.ly/2ni8qbP

Taxes: Congressman Ralph Abraham has made cutting taxes a central part of his campaign for governor this year and has embraced Congress’ Trump-backed GOP tax cut as a model for Louisiana, despite the ballooning national deficit left in its wake. http://bit.ly/30HIFz7

Parent hits back: A mother whose son was featured in an Abraham campaign letter says her family was never asked for permission and has described it as “exploitative.” http://bit.ly/358lvFy (Via Gambit)

The #DuckDynasty endorsement is in. #lalege #lagov A bit of background: The Robertsons are from @DocAbraham’s neck of the woods in NE Louisiana. Abraham beat out one of the Duck Dynasty cousins in race for Congress in 2014 but ended up getting his endorsement in runoff. https://t.co/DyjtDXl3Qc — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 3, 2019

Flashback: Willie Robertson appeared alongside @DavidVitter for a "Redemption" ad late in the 2015 campaign that was a sort-of response to the prostitution scandal: "I know he's made some mistakes, but who hasn't?"It was something... https://t.co/HUsy73teOv #lalege #lagov — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 3, 2019

Because everything comes back to football, I'll note...@VP is scheduled to be in New Orleans area 1pm-ish. #LSU plays at 11am in Baton Rouge. Tigers are favored to easily win the early, not-very-glamorous, non-conference game. But fans will have to choose. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/IiWwcZN3Da — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 3, 2019

.⁦@JohnBelforLA⁩ releases closing ad for the final week of #Lagov before the Oct 12 primary. It recounts his first term accomplishments and says he’s “still John Bel.” https://t.co/y6y6DpRnSx — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) October 4, 2019

With two days left to early vote in person, Democratic voting activity typically picks up in the end (especially tomorrow). To illustrate, in 2015, Day 1-6 early voting was 26% black; the last day (Saturday) number was 32% black (4/4) #lagov — John Couvillon (@WinWithJMC) October 4, 2019

I am excited to have the @VP down in LA this weekend to help us get out the vote. I have always stood with @realDonaldTrump and Vice President Pence, and I look forward to working with them as your governor so we can do for Louisiana what they have done for America. #LAGOV #TBT pic.twitter.com/Sf1ZoLtY22 — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 3, 2019

I’m excited that my good friend @VP is coming to Louisiana on Saturday. The Trump administration has said it loud and clear, John Bel has to go. I’ve been a friend and ally to @realDonaldTrump in Congress, and I can’t wait to work with him as Governor.#lagov #Doc4Gov pic.twitter.com/sI6UrHvzAZ — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 3, 2019

In its latest fundraising report filed last night, @GumboPac -- affiliated with @JohnBelforLA -- reports receiving another $50K from a company owned by Gayle Benson, the billionaire owner of the Saints and Pelicans. My story from the other day: https://t.co/tErmWwRsSk #lagov — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) October 3, 2019

So an entire word that is totally different from the word they say they meant is a "typo" now? Kind of like how a child porn peddler accidentally got onto a "draft" JBE fundraiser invite...https://t.co/Nosc3qH5OiQuite the accident prone few days for Team @JohnBelforLA #lagov https://t.co/RI43jRZc3m — Amelia Chasse (@AmeliaChasse) October 3, 2019

