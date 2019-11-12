State officials plan to hold two public hearings next week on a $380 million plan to widen Interstate 10 between the "new" Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/12 split.

The first one is Nov. 19 at the West Baton Rouge Conference Center.

The second meeting is Nov. 20 at the Baton Rouge Marriott.

Both gatherings will follow the same format and last from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Officials of the state Department of Transportation and Development will make brief remarks followed by an "open house forum" with information stations, including one on real estate.

A pre-recorded presentation of information on the location, tentative schedule and relocation assistance will play throughout the meeting.

During the final hour of the gathering those on hand will have a chance to make a public statement for the public record.

The work will add a new lane in each direction on one of the most congested roadways in the Baton Rouge area.

Gov. John Bel Edwards unveiled the plans in January, 2018.

The work will be financed with federal bonds -- called Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds -- that will be repaid with a portion of annual federal aid for Louisiana.

The hearings next week is different from one last month that focused on one portion of the project -- the creation of a flyover ramp from I-10 westbound and an exit from westbound I-12 to College Drive.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.