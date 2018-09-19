The Louisiana Public Service Commission opened an investigation Wednesday into the compensation and other perks of board members and top executives of all Louisiana's rural electric cooperatives.

The unanimous five-member commission agreed to open the inquiry after Commissioner Foster Campbell called the pay of the CEO and board members of a north Louisiana co-op "absolutely disgusting."

Campbell noted that the Claiborne Electric Cooperative, which serves 26,000 customers in one of Louisiana poorest areas, had a profit of $700,000.

But its CEO Mark Brown earned $280,000 in annual pay and benefits and members of the board of directors earned a combined $330,000 in per diem and other benefits.

Campbell made note of the $49,647 in pay and benefits that Claiborne board member Richard Noles earned, asking the co-op executives called before him in Baton Rouge how "in the hell you can explain this."

The Claiborne co-op was seeking commission approval for a more than $80 million loan to start a broadband internet service and Foster and co-op officials have previously clashed over the concept.

Later, when officials with Dixie Electric Membership Corporation were up for an unrelated matter, Campbell questioned executives of that Baton Rouge-area co-op about top officials' pay.

The commission learned that co-op board members collected between $6,000 and $34,000 per year. The $34,000 in pay included per diem, contributions to a health savings account, medical and vision policies, staffers told the commission.

"Boy, boy, boy, there y'all go again," Campbell said.

Later, as other Louisiana co-ops appeared before the commission for rate increases, the commissioners drilled further into the status of co-op board members and how they are elected.

Commissioner Campbell claimed that though there are membership elections, it's hard for regular co-op members, who are the customers, to get elected, calling it "good ole boy stuff."

Campbell requested the commission's attorneys to determine if the PSC can establish rules laying out how co-op board members are elected in the future and possibly what their compensation is.

DEMCO officials are expected to speak with PSC members later on Wednesday to discuss an audit into improper benefits and perks board members and top executive may have received from the utility's vendors.

