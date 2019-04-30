Roads (copy)
A bid to launch the long-delayed La. 415 connector in West Baton Rouge Parish, and ease traffic problems across the Baton Rouge area, breezed through a key House committee Tuesday.

The measure, House Bill 578, would earmark $25 million a year for six years using a portion of proceeds from the Deepwater Horizon spill fund.

Another $25 million would be used for upgrades on La. 1 South near Houma.

Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen, who spoke in favor of the bill, said he thinks the legislation has a good chance of winning final approval.

"This is a chance to do something positive for the infrastructure in our state," Ward said.

The measure cleared the all-important House Appropriations Committee without objection.

West Baton Rouge Parish was awarded a $5.5 million grant in 2017 for final plans on the connector.

But surveying work has been delayed for nearly two years.

The state has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge projects, which means traditional means of financing are unlikely anytime soon.

The project would give commuters an alternative north-south route along the intracoastal canal.

The state stands to collect $53 million per year for 13 years as a result of the spill, with the money designed to lessen the economic impact of the disaster.

Backers of the bill noted that La. 1 is heavily used by big trucks servicing Exxon Mobil and other plants along the corridor.

