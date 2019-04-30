A bid to launch the long-delayed La. 415 connector in West Baton Rouge Parish, and ease traffic problems across the Baton Rouge area, breezed through a key House committee Tuesday.

The measure, House Bill 578, would earmark $25 million a year for six years using a portion of proceeds from the Deepwater Horizon spill fund.

Another $25 million would be used for upgrades on La. 1 South near Houma.

Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen, who spoke in favor of the bill, said he thinks the legislation has a good chance of winning final approval.

"This is a chance to do something positive for the infrastructure in our state," Ward said.

The measure cleared the all-important House Appropriations Committee without objection.

West Baton Rouge Parish was awarded a $5.5 million grant in 2017 for final plans on the connector.

+9 Bridge repairs on Mississippi River spell trouble across Baton Rouge area: 'It's a real mess' While bridge repairs continued Thursday on the west side of the Mississippi River, motorists scrambled through another day of traffic gridlock…

But surveying work has been delayed for nearly two years.

The state has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge projects, which means traditional means of financing are unlikely anytime soon.

The project would give commuters an alternative north-south route along the intracoastal canal.

The state stands to collect $53 million per year for 13 years as a result of the spill, with the money designed to lessen the economic impact of the disaster.

Backers of the bill noted that La. 1 is heavily used by big trucks servicing Exxon Mobil and other plants along the corridor.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.