Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry signed on Thursday with an effort by the legal officers in states across the nation to do something about unsolicited sales calls.

Thirty-five state attorney generals from both political parties filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission pushing for the regulators to allow mobile phone providers more tools to go after automated sales calls on their networks.

Just what effective action the FCC can take is difficult to nail down because of the complexity of the issue and the ever-evolving technology that allows for these intrusive phone calls in the first place.

“It is common for our efforts to be frustrated, as these types of calls travel through a maze of smaller providers,” the joint memo stated. “If the calling party is found at all, he or she is most often located overseas, making enforcement difficult. Due to the nature of this problem, investigations and enforcement actions cannot serve as the sole solution.”

But as the chief legal officers for their states, the attorney generals often receive the complaints of consumers who have been scammed or are just tired of the flood of calls. They asked the federal government for some sort of coordinated action.

The attorney generals suggested the FCC encourage phone companies to adapt programs and technical protocols that would allow the service providers to authenticate legitimate calls and identify illegally spoofed calls. The programs wouldn’t solve the problem, but they would be a step towards the sweeping solution needed, the attorney generals wrote.

"Call spoofing is something that affects virtually every Louisiana resident with a phone," Landry said Thursday in a prepared statement. "The FCC should take further action to help end these aggravating, inconvenient, and invasive calls."

New Louisiana law aims at annoying robocalls, but even sponsor says it won't 'solve problem' Louisiana is taking a stab at reining in all those unwanted phone solicitations with a new law that goes into effect Wednesday.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan agreed. “I urge the FCC to act quickly and encourage providers to develop and implement new detection and blocking technology as soon as possible,” Madigan told reporters in her state.

Computers can now dial phones automatically and give recorded messages – called robocalls. With a few exceptions, such as for political campaigns, the federal government has outlawed robocalls.

But Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, allows solicitors to make inexpensive calls from virtually anywhere – other states, even other countries. “Spoofing” is technology that allows callers to fake local area codes, even prefixes, on the target’s Caller ID. Usually that’s enough to trick consumers into answering their phones, thinking it’s a local call, and it also fools law enforcement by hiding the real phone number from where the call originated.

The attorney generals estimated about 30.5 billion illegal robocalls were made last year and consumers were defrauded out of $9.5 billion. “By the end of this year, the industry expects a 33 percent increase, meaning spammers and scammers are going to disrupt our children’s homework, our dinner, our relaxation time, and even our sleep, to the tune of over 40 billion illegal robocalls,” the attorney generals wrote.

Baton Rouge’s “225” area code, by the way, received the 18th most robocalls in the nation, according to YouMail, a company that sells software to block those calls.

“Many illegal robocallers,” the attorney generals wrote, “simply do not care about the law and have a more insidious agenda – casting a net of illegal robocalls to ensnare vulnerable victims in scams to steal money or sensitive, personal information.

Endless calls from Jennifer volunteering to help with that student loan you repaid 30 years ago or sales pitches for extended warranties or warnings of Internal Revenue Service audits are, at best, annoying efforts to make a sale. At worst, they are attempting to get personal information that can be used for fraudulently access financial accounts.

And they are an irritation to many.

“They drive me bonkers. These unsolicited masters of deception always call at the most inopportune time – while eating lunch, dinner or better yet – while in a meeting or handling a crisis at work or home,” former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand vented Thursday as he spent about 45 minutes on the issue during his daily WWL-AM radio talk show.