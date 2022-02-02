Senate President Page Cortez said Wednesday he came away from a meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards with the clear understanding that there was no need for the Legislature to investigate events surrounding the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene.

Cortez's comments largely mirror those of House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who reportedly said Edwards had said in June 2021, that there was no need for further action by state lawmakers because "Greene died in a wreck."

Edwards on Tuesday repeatedly denounced that version of events and said he has never said publicly or privately that Greene died in a wreck. He said many of the statements in recent days on his role are "categorically false."

The initial, official version of events was that Greene died after a collision. It later came to light that Greene died at the hands of State Police after a high-speed chase in northeast Louisiana, setting up a controversy that has bubbled for more than two years and which has heated up politically in recent days.

The Senate leader said he does not specifically recall the governor citing the wreck in his comments on why no legislative probe was needed. But Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, said the clear message was that the aftermath of Greene's death did not require more action by lawmakers.

"When I walked out of there my opinion was there was no need to go through this, this guy (Greene) drove 120 mph into a tree and he died," Cortez said in an interview.

"What Clay has said I would not say is false," he said.

Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, said Wednesday he stands by his statements.

Cortez and Schexnayder are Republicans. Edwards is a Democrat.

Cortez said he could not recall the exact time of the meeting, but said he was sure it included both him and Schexnayder, which he said was customary.

He said the speaker had said some House members were urging him to authorize an investigation of events surrounding Greene and that it was to be headed by then House Criminal Justice Committee Chairman Ted James, D-Baton Rouge.

James officially left the Legislature last Friday to become an administrator for the federal Small Business Administration.

Cortez said that he did not think Edwards was trying to mislead the two legislative leaders. "He was bringing us up to speed," he said.

The governor's office issued a timeline Tuesday that says Edwards first viewed a video of the State Police encounter with Greene on Oct. 9, 2021.

Greene died on May 9, 2019.

Schexnayder said on Monday that – after an Associated Press story that detailed how Edwards learned some details of Greene's death much earlier than most thought – the issue showed the governor took part in a possible cover-up that warranted investigation.

Cortez said an ongoing Senate panel studying State Police practices may tackle the issue between the end of the special session on redistricting, possibly Feb. 20, and the start of the 2022 regular session on March 14.

Edwards on Tuesday held a closed-door session with the Legislative Black Caucus after the group requested the meeting.

Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, chairman of the caucus, said Wednesday members came away from the gathering with the view that "things could have been handled better," including the governor's communication with State Police.

"That would have probably resolved some of the problems we are dealing with today," Pierre said.

Check back for more details.