Eric Holl, then  of Real Reform Louisiana, protests outside LABI headquarters last year. Holl on Monday was named deputy chief of staff over communications for Gov. John Bel Edwards. 

 Staff photo by Mark Ballard

Eric Holl, a former campaign aide for Gov. John Bel Edwards, was named Monday as deputy chief of staff over communications for the governor.

Christina Stephens, who has held the post since 2019, is leaving her job effective Aug. 5.

Holl served as director of communications during Edwards' successful run for a second term in 2019.

His most recent job has been with Real Reform Louisiana, which he founded and which calls itself a consumer advocacy group on insurance and other issues.

Holl's new job is effective Tuesday.

