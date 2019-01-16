Entergy Louisiana’s 1 million customers will receive a break on their bills for three months because of a recent ruling by federal regulators.
The typical residential customer, who uses 1,300 kilowatt hours per month, will see the bill reduced by about $5.50 for each of three months. Typical Baton Rouge-area Entergy customers will pay roughly $120 for their electricity this month.
The Louisiana Public Service Commission, which regulates privately owned utilities in this state, voted Wednesday to require Entergy return about $58 million to their customers over the three-month period.
Refunds will appear as credits in the fuel adjustment part of the monthly bills.
The PSC in 2009 claimed Entergy had violated an agreement that allowed the utility to buy other utility companies in Louisiana. Basically, Entergy agreed to make power made cheaply by its Arkansas subsidiary available to its companies in Louisiana. But from 2000 to 2009, Entergy sold the cheaper electricity to other merchants, which benefited shareholders but required Louisiana customers to pay more.
The Louisiana regulators sued Entergy before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. FERC ordered Entergy Arkansas to pay $135.6 million plus interest to Entergy customers in Louisiana and other states.
Entergy Louisiana customers received $58.6 million. Entergy New Orleans, which is regulated by the City Council and not by the state, received $8 million.