President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's emergency declaration Thursday as the state continues to experience historic cold weather and extensive power outages.
Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts, including authorizing the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate disaster relief efforts, according to a White House press release. FEMA will help provide shelter and care for those without power, the release said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, who requested the declaration Wednesday evening, said in a statement that he was "thankful to the Biden administration for a swift response."
“While the second storm has passed through our state, unfortunately, some areas are still facing freeze warnings and we will not begin to truly thaw out until the latter part of the weekend," Edwards said. "That is why this assistance from our federal partners is critical. It will help provide much needed relief. This has been a very tough week."
Edwards encouraged residents to continue to listen to local officials, take caution when heating homes and pay close attention when on roadways.