Without naming him, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday appeared to take issue with President Donald Trump's frequent criticism of the media.

"I don't think it's proper for those who hold an elected office to continuously berate the media," Edwards said during his monthly call-in radio show, when asked about the current media climate.

Trump has often lambasted national news outlets, including CNN, NBC, the Washington Post and the New York Times, and mocked reports on his administration as "fake news."

Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, as been a frequent, albeit unlikely, ally of the Republican president.

He was the only Democrat invited to an event held last month at Trump's private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey -- one of several meetings he has had with the Trump administration to discuss criminal justice issues. He also was the only Democrat invited to a White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in April.

Edwards, who is running for re-election next year against an inevitable but still to be determined Republican challenger or challengers, said he believes the role of the media is "incredibly important" and he defended non-partisan, as well as openly partisan, outlets of different platforms.

"The framers of our constitution enshrined it in the First Amendment," he said.

