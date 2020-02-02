WASHINGTON — Over the past year, President Donald Trump has raked in more campaign contributions from Louisiana residents than all 11 Democratic candidates combined.

Trump, a Republican who received a record number of votes in Louisiana when he ran four years ago, amassed more than $1.2 million from Louisiana donors in 2019, records show. His total nationwide haul was more than $211 million.

The final campaign finance reports of 2019 were due Friday.

In Louisiana, former Vice President Joe Biden took in the most of any of the Democratic candidates with more than $366,000 for the year. He out-raised Trump in Louisiana during the third quarter and immediately after entering the race with $265,313 to Trump's $263,139 during that fundraising period.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg followed with $159,763, followed by independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who took in $115,345 from Louisiana supporters.

Though the state is nearly guaranteed to vote Republican in November, Stephen Handwerk, director of the Louisiana Democratic Party, said there is an excitement among Louisiana Democrats about the upcoming election.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we will be able to do some big things,” he said.

Louisiana’s primary will be held April 4. Only registered Democrats can cast ballots in the Democratic primary. The deadline is March 4 in person, or March 14 through the Secretary of State's online registration portal at GeauxVote.com.

The Louisiana GOP, firmly behind Trump's re-election effort, is also using the primary as a chance to bolster its voter rolls.

"Take this opportunity to grow our numbers and strengthen our team by encouraging your friends to join the Republican Party of Louisiana," chairman Louis Gurvich wrote in a recent newsletter to supporters.

Trump carried Louisiana with 58 percent of the vote in 2016 and received more individual votes than any candidate previously on a Louisiana ballot. Polls have shown he remains popular in the state, and there is no indication he's at risk of losing Louisiana in 2020.

Trump's biggest haul came from suburban New Orleans residents. Businessman Joe Canizaro and retired shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger, both longtime Republican heavy-hitters in Louisiana, are leading Trump’s campaign finance effort in the state.

The contributions from Louisiana backers are not huge sums when top tier candidates report having tens of millions in donations to date but the state could still influence the ultimate outcome in the race through other ways.

As in most presidential elections, Louisiana Democrats are likely to do more work outside of the state through phone banks and in-person canvassing in battleground states like Florida.

Nearly all of the 11 major candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination have received contributions from Louisiana as of the most recent campaign finance reporting period.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire, isn't seeking donations and is running a self-funded campaign. He recently hired several of Gov. John Bel Edwards' top 2019 campaign staffers, including campaign manager Richard Carbo, to run his Louisiana efforts.

In all, Louisiana residents have contributed more than $855,600 to the various Democratic candidates to Trump's $1.2 million in 2019.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who ended her presidential campaign in early December, had received backing in Louisiana from some high-profile state and local politicians after multiple appearances in Louisiana, including at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, is a co-chair of Biden’s campaign and has served as a key surrogate, appearing frequently on CNN to talk about the former vice president’s priorities.

Some Louisiana donors have contributed to multiple Democratic campaigns — reflecting the crowded field.

New Orleans, a Democratic stronghold, overwhelmingly made up the bulk of donations to Democratic presidential contenders during the period examined, followed by Baton Rouge.

By the numbers: 2019 fundraising from Louisiana Donald Trump (R) $1,231,286.87 Joe Biden (D) $366,337.30 Pete Buttigieg (D) $159,763.01 Elizabeth Warren (D) $93,399.87 Bernie Sanders (D) $115,345.65 Tulsi Gabbard (D) $18,472.99 Andrew Yang (D) $72,462.50 Amy Klobuchar (D) $24,008.25 Michael Bennet (D) $5,320 Tom Steyer (D) $500 Michael Bloomberg (D) N/A Deval Patrick (D) $250