Advocate staff file photo of the statue of Governor Huey P. Long in the Louisiana State Capitol gardens, as workers with the Baton Rouge roofing and sheet metal company Cribbs Inc. work on Jan. 16, 2019.

 ADVOCATE STAFF FILE PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today in The Rundown: An update on medical marijuana in Louisiana; A senator thanks the FBI; Gov. John Bel Edwards is planning a big announcement; another bill questioning vaccinations is shot down; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 29

Days until election day: 155

The News

Medical marijuana: Frustration over Louisiana’s long-delayed medical marijuana program bubbled up at the State Capitol Tuesday, with lawmakers on a House panel advancing a proposal to strip the state’s agriculture department of its regulatory power over the program following a probe of who’s to blame for lengthy delays. http://bit.ly/2JqVfOb

New Orleans: A veteran prosecutor in the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office was reprimanded Monday over a courtroom dust-up he had in August involving some colorful language. http://bit.ly/2Jp6LKg

Abortion: Voters could get a say on abortion issue if this advancing legislation is successful. http://bit.ly/2JqVPvl

FBI: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy took a moment on Tuesday to thank FBI director Christopher Wray for the federal agency's help in tracking down the "punk" who set three historically black churches in Louisiana ablaze. http://bit.ly/2JnmSYv

Immunizations: Another bill that cast skepticism on vaccinations has been defeated at the State Capitol. http://bit.ly/2JpwT7u

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 2 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 3 p.m.

House Committees

  • Labor and Industrial Relations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Judiciary meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Retirement meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
  • Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Ways and Means meets at 11:30 a.m. in Room 2.

Senate Committees

  • Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
  • Health and Welfare meets at 9:30 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Senate and Governmental Affairs meets at 11 a.m. in Room F.
  • Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. Edwards will announce a public-private partnership between the state's higher education institutions and a major company at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.

DC

  • Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board chairman Chip Kline is scheduled to take part in a Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works Program at 11 a.m. (central) in Washington.

Tweet beat

