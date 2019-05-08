Today in The Rundown: An update on medical marijuana in Louisiana; A senator thanks the FBI; Gov. John Bel Edwards is planning a big announcement; another bill questioning vaccinations is shot down; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 29
Days until election day: 155
The News
Medical marijuana: Frustration over Louisiana’s long-delayed medical marijuana program bubbled up at the State Capitol Tuesday, with lawmakers on a House panel advancing a proposal to strip the state’s agriculture department of its regulatory power over the program following a probe of who’s to blame for lengthy delays. http://bit.ly/2JqVfOb
New Orleans: A veteran prosecutor in the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office was reprimanded Monday over a courtroom dust-up he had in August involving some colorful language. http://bit.ly/2Jp6LKg
Abortion: Voters could get a say on abortion issue if this advancing legislation is successful. http://bit.ly/2JqVPvl
FBI: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy took a moment on Tuesday to thank FBI director Christopher Wray for the federal agency's help in tracking down the "punk" who set three historically black churches in Louisiana ablaze. http://bit.ly/2JnmSYv
Immunizations: Another bill that cast skepticism on vaccinations has been defeated at the State Capitol. http://bit.ly/2JpwT7u
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 2 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 3 p.m.
House Committees
- Labor and Industrial Relations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Judiciary meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
- Retirement meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
- Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
- Ways and Means meets at 11:30 a.m. in Room 2.
Senate Committees
- Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
- Health and Welfare meets at 9:30 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Senate and Governmental Affairs meets at 11 a.m. in Room F.
- Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards will announce a public-private partnership between the state's higher education institutions and a major company at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.
DC
- Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board chairman Chip Kline is scheduled to take part in a Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works Program at 11 a.m. (central) in Washington.
