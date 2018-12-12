Three employees of the state Office of Motor Vehicles were arrested for using about $98,000 in customer payments for personal use, an audit released Wednesday morning says.
The arrests took place between March and June of 2017 at various field offices following an investigation by OMV management, according to a wide-ranging report by Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera.
All three employees were fired.
In addition, an employee of a Public Tag Agency contracting with the department was arrested for computer fraud and filing or keeping false records, the review says.
The 51-page audit focused on the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections -- Public Safety Services.
In a written response, Karen. St. Germain, commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles, noted that the problem was discovered during an internal investigation.
"OMV takes wrongdoing of this nature very seriously and is currently working with Louisiana State Police to prosecute these individuals to the fullest extent of the law," St. Gerrmain wrote.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.