Louisiana’s congressional delegation includes one of the top GOP leaders in the House, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and one of the nation’s most-quoted senators among its ranks.

Elizabeth Crisp, who has been covering politics in Louisiana for six years, is The Advocate’s new correspondent in Washington, D.C., and will cover the state’s congressional delegation and how the federal government handles matters important to Louisiana, including flood insurance, coastal restoration and energy policy.

The Advocate is the only Louisiana outlet that has a full-time reporter based in DC dedicated to covering news from the nation’s capital for Louisiana readers.

