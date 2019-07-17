Veteran state lawmaker Nancy Landry of Lafayette has quit her post to become chief of staff for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, officials said Wednesday.
Landry resigned her House job on Tuesday and began work with the secretary of state's office the same day.
The Republican was term limited in the House and earlier expressed strong interest in becoming the new chief clerk for the House.
Landry said she has dropped that plan.
"I am interested in continuing to serve the people of this state," Landry said.
"I was looking at different options," she said. "Kyle offered me this. I just thought it would be a good way to continue to serve. In light of this I am not going to be seeking the clerk of the House job."
Landry will be paid $130,000 per year.
“She’s a wealth of knowledge and she’s going to be a valuable asset to the state and the office,” said Tyler Brey, a spokesman for Ardoin.
Landry has served in the Legislature for 10 1/2 years and is former chairwoman of the House Education Committee.
